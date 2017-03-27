NTPC has commissioned 55-mega watt Bhadla solar power project in Rajasthan.

“We wish to inform that 55 MW of Bhadla solar power project of NTPC Ltd has been commissioned. With this, the installed capacity of Bhadla solar power project has become 260 MW and that of NTPC’s solar power projects has become 620 MW,” NTPC said in a BSE filing.

The state-run power producer further said: “The total installed capacity of NTPC on a standalone basis has become 43,032 MW and that of NTPC group has become 49,998 MW“.

NTPC has a planned capacity addition of about 1,000 MW through renewable resources by 2017.

The 50 MW Solar PV at Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh, 260 MW Solar PV at Bhadla in Rajasthan and 250 MW Solar PV at Mandsar in Madhya Pradesh and 8 MW small hydro projects are under implementation, as per the company’s website.

NTPC intends to become a 130 GW company by 2032 with a diversified fuel mix and a 600 billion units company in terms of generation. The company wants share of renewable energy (including hydro) to be 28 per cent.

Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 163.85 on the BSE.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)