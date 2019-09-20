Corporate tax rate cut: Finance Minister's new bonanza

Government's tax booster propels Indian equities to clock biggest single-day gain in a decade
Government's tax booster propels Indian equities to clock biggest single-day gain in a decade
The BSE Sensex zooms 1,921 points
The party accused the government of trying to manage headlines before the ...
The BSE Sensex zooms 1,921 points
At 22 per cent statutory rate, the tax rate is lower than the global ...
Auto industry body SIAM on Friday said the reduction in the corporate tax ...
The lower rate of 15% is targeted specifically at new manufacturing units ...
The FM has provided lower corporate tax rate of 15 per cent for new ...
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s festive bonanza is sure to bring ...
In an effort to boost investment in the economy, Government on Friday ...