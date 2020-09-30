Visually

Subscriber base falls but data consumption rises

Annapurani V | Updated on September 30, 2020 Published on September 30, 2020

The latest report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that overall telephone and wireless subscriber base fell in June this year, compared to last year. While both wireless and wireline subscribers in urban areas declined, wireless subscribers increased in rural areas. Data consumption has surged during the pandemic as movement was restricted. Here’s an overview of how subscriptions and access providers stood in June this year vis-à-vis last year


 


 


 

 

