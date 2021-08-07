A quiz on sisters

Sisters in Arms

1. Olympics to start with. Hifumi Abe of Japan and his younger sister Uta made history when they both won gold medals on the same day. In which sport do they both compete?

2. Communist party leader and former MP Subhashini Ali’s first cousin is better known in the world of art, specifically dance. Their mothers were sisters. Identify Ali’s cousin and her even better-known mother.

3. Harindranath Chattopadhyay was an Indian poet, musician and actor. He featured in films ranging from Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam to Bawarchi and Satyajit Ray’s Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and Sonar Kella. However, his sister was even better known. Name her.

4. Which organisation, started by Mary Ward in 1609, did Mother Teresa belong to before founding the Missionaries of Charity in 1950?

5. Eva and Magda were two of three Hungarian sisters who blazed a trail through Hollywood in the 1950s. Name their third sister, perhaps the most famous of the three.

6. Mona Simpson is an American novelist who won an award for her novel Anywhere but Here. Her second novel, a sequel titled The Lost Father was about her search for her biological father, in which she was aided by her brother. Name the brother, who is much more famous.

7. Denise Emerson is a former Australian Test cricketer, married to international umpire Ross Emerson. Name her brother, who was also a formidable bowler for Australia, especially in the Ashes.

8. Which Man Booker Award winning novel is about Iris Chase and her sister Laura, and is about a novel within a novel which shares its name with the Booker winning work. Any more plot hints will be even more confusing, so just name the work.

9. Who came into the spotlight after her devotional songs for the film, Jai Santoshi Ma and was nominated for a Filmfare Best Female Playback Award for the same?

10. Finneas Baird O’Connell, usually known by just his first name, is an American singer-songwriter who has won eight Grammy Awards, but is still lesser known than his sister. Who is his even more famous sibling?

Answers

1. Judo. Hifumi, 23, won in the 66 kg category while 21-year-old Uta won in the 52 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics.

2. Mallika and Mrinalini Sarabhai. Mrinalini’s elder sister was Captain Laxmi Sehgal, the leader of the Rani of Jhansi regiment in the INA.

3. Sarojini Naidu.

4. The Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary, more commonly known as the Loreto Sisters.

5. Zsa Zsa Gabor who acted in more than 70 films and married nine times.

6. Steve Jobs.

7. Swing bowler Terry Alderman.

8. The Blind Assassin by Margaret Atwood.

9. Usha Mangeshkar, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

10. Singer Billie Eilish. Her complete name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird!

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

