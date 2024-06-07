Here are the major updates related to the latest bi-monthly RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
RBI MPC Meeting June 2024 Key Highlights & Outcomes
Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday:
- Key interest rate (repo) remains unchanged at 6.5%
- Repo rate was last hiked in February 2023
- Focus on withdrawal of accommodative monetary policy stance to bring down inflation
- Growth projection for FY25 raised to 7.2% from 7%
- Inflation forecast for FY25 retained at 4.5%
- Food inflation still remains a concern
- The current account deficit for FY25 expected to remain well within the sustainable level
- Foreign exchange reserves touched a fresh high of $651.5 billion as on May 31, 2024
- Bulk deposit threshold raised to ₹3 crore from ₹2 crore
- Export and import regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to be rationalised
- RBI to set up Digital Payments Intelligence Platform to harness advanced technologies to mitigate payment fraud risks
- Auto replenishment of balance Fastag, NCMC, and UPI-Lite wallets brought under the e-mandate framework
- The next monetary policy announcement on August 8.
- June 07, 2024 12:53
RBI MPC Live News Updates: Yes Bank’s Chief Economist Indranil Pan’s views on the monetary policy decision
Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at YES BANK:
“Even as one more member has now turned in favour of a stance change and a rate change, we do not see the RBI in any hurry to move towards a pivot. The governor points out to the fact that there continues to be risks from food inflation and the summer price changes are visible on the backdrop of a shallow winter price drop. In this context, the RBI would watch out for the pulses and vegetables prices that have seen a recent uptick in prices. There are come cautionary statements for the core inflation too. It was pointed out that the early results from its enterprise surveys do point towards firms expecting the selling prices to stay firm. Importantly, for the RBI, the 4% inflation target to be reached on a durable basis remains sacrosanct. The comment that comes to the fore is his mention of the fact that the currently expected 3.8% average inflation for Q2 FY25 is likely to be a one-off and inflation is expected to move higher beyond this point. Overall, this policy continues to echo similar sentiments as in the previous policy – that the RBI is unlikely to make any haste in its decision to pivot and will remain driven by the domestic growth-inflation mix in determining the timing of its policy move. In our opinion, with growth expected to remain firm, the last phase of dis-inflation towards the 4% target remains arduous and hence the RBI would be willing to bide its time. We see a shallow rate cut this fiscal, probably starting in December 2024.”
- June 07, 2024 12:50
RBI MPC Live News: RBL Bank’s Achala Jethmalani’s views on the June 2024 monetary policy decision
Achala Jethmalani, Economist, RBL Bank:
MPC maintains a cautious pause and the commentary suggests that the MPC’s policy decisions will be determined by domestic growth-inflation dynamics while considering the impact monetary policy outcomes in the advanced economies. The RBI Governor explicitly stated in the context of ‘follow the Fed’. Given India’s growth-inflation dynamics, we expect a rate-cut to possibly come through in Q4FY25 with a change in policy stance by December 2024. The progress of SW monsoon and the July budget will be critical inputs in the August policy.
- June 07, 2024 12:49
RBI MPC Live updates: Barclays’ Shreya Sodhani’s views on RBI’s monetary policy decision
Shreya Sodhani, Regional Economist, Barclays:
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 4-2 to hold the repo rate at 6.50% and to maintain the policy stance as “withdrawal of accommodation.”
External MPC member, Dr. Ashima Goyal joined Professor Jayanth Varma in voting for a 25bp cut; both also voted to changing the stance to neutral. While this was not our baseline, we had noted the risk that Dr. Goyal could change her vote with the February and April meeting minutes showing that she was much closer to the dovish end of the spectrum.
Despite two dissenting votes, we think the MPC statement was relatively balanced, as also reflected in Governor Das’s rhetoric. While noting that inflation continues to moderate due to favourable core and fuel prices, the governor noted the need to remain “vigilant” on food prices and the “work remaining to be done”. Governor Das also highlighted the rising international prices of industrial metals, which could exacerbate the domestic input cost conditions.
On the other hand, the central bank’s confidence on growth seems to have increased, which in Governor Das’ words, provides “greater elbow room to pursue price stability “. This implies that within the growth/inflation matrix, the RBI’s focus remains on navigating the last mile of disinflation. The governor did highlight the degree of disinflation that has already been achieved without hurting growth, but emphasised the commitment to align inflation with the 4% target, as sustained price stability helps to achieve stronger growth for a prolonged
- June 07, 2024 12:45
RBI MPC Live News updates: RBI permits automatic replenishment of UPI Lite wallet
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday proposed a facility to allow customers to automatically replenish their UPI Lite wallets to promote small-value digital payments.
Currently, the UPI Lite has a daily limit of ₹2,000, while the upper limit for a single payment is ₹500.
- June 07, 2024 12:43
RBI MPC Live News: We have the domestic capacity to store gold: RBI Guv Das (on bringing gold back to India)
- June 07, 2024 12:40
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI has multiple instruments to manage JP Morgan’s inclusion of India, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
No worry on managing inflows due to bond inclusion, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
- June 07, 2024 12:36
RBI MPC Live Updates: Digital platform intelligence agency's objective is to proactively identify fraudulent transactions, says RBI Deputy Guv Rabi Sankar
We will use AI and machine learning to detect fraud proactively, the Deputy Governor added.
- June 07, 2024 12:31
RBI MPC Live updates: Overall the banking, NBFC, MFI sectors remain stable, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
If there are outliers we engage with them, the Governor added. There are 9,500 NBFCs and we have put restrictions only against 3, he said. It is not as if there are large-scale deficiencies in the system, the governor added. In a few cases, where we found deficiencies, we engaged with them and corrective action was taken, said the governor.
- June 07, 2024 12:29
RBI MPC Live News Updates: Banks are investing enough but IT systems should keep pace with growth in business: RBI Guv Das
- June 07, 2024 12:26
RBI MPC Live News: Outages do not happen at NPCI, they happen at the bank: RBI Guv Das
We don’t have an ideal CD ratio, said Deputy Guv Swaminathan. We do not have any ideal C-D ratio that can be prescribed, the deputy governor added. If credit-deposit gap widens it can lead to liquidity risk, said Swaminathan.
Would like them to restrategize their business in case if the ratio, they are pursuing business with, is not sustainable.
- June 07, 2024 12:23
RBI MPC Live News: Efforts are going on to reduce downtime on UPI, says RBI Deputy Guv Rabi Sankar
UPI Lite is becoming popular, seeing 10 million transactions a month, the deputy added.
- June 07, 2024 12:20
RBI MPC Live Updates: Rates charged by entities are deregulated .. but it should be fair and transparent, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
We have seen some outlier entities who are charging high interest rates and we have asked them to justify it, said the RBI Governor.
- June 07, 2024 12:17
RBI MPC Live News: Elephant (inflation) is walking slowly: RBI Guv Das
We are watchful on inflation, said the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. The journey towards 4% is sticky, he added. Have not given any indication about rate cuts, he said. After reaching 4% level, inflation has to stay there for some time, added the central bank governor.
- June 07, 2024 12:16
RBI MPC Live Updates: Intervention in the NDF market has undergone a change, says RBI Guv
New tools are deployed according to the circumstances, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 12:15
RBI MPC Live: Asset liability mismatch is a concern that is being flagged, says RBI Deputy Guv Swaminathan Janakiraman
Asset liability mismatch is a concern that is being flagged; it is up to the respective boards to plan and manage it, said RBI Deputy Guv Swaminathan Janakiraman. It is our intention to flag possible areas of risk and communicate them to the regulated entities, he added.
- June 07, 2024 12:10
RBI MPC Live Updates: We are not seeing signs of overheating, says Deputy RBI Guv Michael Debabrata Patra
RBI Deputy Guv said that nothing is off the table (with respect to interest rate cuts).
- June 07, 2024 12:08
RBI MPC Live News updates: Even if the US Fed eases rates, we may not and vice versa, says RBI Guv
RBI Governor said that even if the US Fed eases rates, we may not (interpretation of statement saying that India may not follow Fed).
- June 07, 2024 12:06
RBI MPC Live News: Liquidity management will continue to be nimble and flexible, says RBI Guv
Foreign exchange reserves have reached a historical high, said the Governor. Reserve Bank stands committed to maintaining stability and orderliness in all segments of the financial markets and institutions regulated by it, he added.
- June 07, 2024 12:05
RBI MPC Live News: GDP growth outlook is bright, says RBI Guv
Monetary Policy is guided by domestic macroeconomic conditions, said the RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 12:02
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das starts post-monetary policy press conference
Growth inflation balance is evolving as per projections, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. Headline CPI inflation is moderating, but the last mile of disinflation is sticky, he added.
- June 07, 2024 11:47
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Flexiloans.com Co-Founder Ritesh Jain on RBI’s monetary policy decision
Ritesh Jain, Co-Founder of Flexiloans.com:
RBI latest monetary policy decisions are set to significantly benefit MSMEs by maintaining the repo rate at 6.5% and projecting a robust GDP growth of 7.2% for FY25. This reflects strong domestic demand and favorable economic conditions, offering MSMEs expanded market opportunities and financial stability. Additionally, the RBI’s push for digital payments includes integration of UPI Lite into the e-mandate framework to facilitate small-value transactions and allow automatic wallet replenishment when balances fall below set thresholds. This will boost digital payments and reduce transaction costs, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and cash flow management for MSMEs.
The RBI’s policy update provides a stable and supportive outlook for MSMEs and NBFCs. By maintaining the repo rate and projecting higher growth, the RBI reinforces its commitment to fostering a balanced and resilient economic environment. This sets a strong foundation for continued economic development and financial stability, crucial for the growth and success of MSMEs and the broader financial sector.
- June 07, 2024 11:43
RBI MPC Live Updates: Nomura’s Chief Economist Sonal Varma says RBI’s decision on expected lines, but with surprise on vote split
Sonal Varma, Managing Director and Chief Economist (India and Asia ex-Japan), Nomura:
“The RBI policy decision is largely on expected lines, but with a surprise on the vote split.
Two external MPC members voted for a cut versus one MPC member earlier, which suggests that the divergence within the MPC is growing further. However, we don’t think this is a signal of an impending cut, as the RBI MPC members will have to pivot to swing the needle.
The RBI continues to see the macroeconomic outlook as one of goldilocks, with higher growth and stable inflation. We largely concur with this assessment. The transition from El Nino to La Nina after June should bode well for food price inflation. With lower wage growth and inflation expectations in check, we expect headline inflation to converge with core inflation and average 4.4% in FY25.
We also agree that the RBI does not have to follow the Fed. India has a large cushion of FX reserves, which gives it the space to follow an independent monetary policy by focussing on domestic considerations.
Overall, with growth still strong and uncertainties high both on the global and local front, there is no immediate need for policy easing. However, as inflation settles closer to the target and real rates rise further, we expect some room for easing to open up. We expect the first rate cut in October, with 75bp in cumulative easing in FY25.”
- June 07, 2024 11:38
Reserve Bank of India MPC Live Updates: SAMCO Securities’ Apurva Sheth on MPC’s key policy rate decision
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities:
RBI Plays the Game with Domestic Conditions in Mind
The RBI governor decided to buck the trend and stayed away from rate cut like its counterparts in ECB and Central Bank of Canada. No one really expected RBI to cut rates before the Fed but the governor made it a point that he isn’t going to follow the footsteps of Fed and prefer to play the game according to the domestic conditions. The RBI concluded the policy without any rate cuts and emphasized that they remain committed to bringing the inflation down to the target of 4%. The bond yields and stock markets haven’t reacted much as everything the governor said and did was on expected lines.
- June 07, 2024 11:36
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Anshuman Magazine’s CEO on central bank’s monetary policy decision
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE on the RBI’s Repo rate announcement:
The RBI decision to retain the repo rate at 6.50% signifies a continuity of cautious monetary policy. This prioritizes the objective of achieving an equilibrium between curbing inflationary pressures and nurturing a robust economic environment. Maintaining the status quo of the repo rate is likely to ensure sustained momentum within the real estate sector, thereby benefiting borrowers. Furthermore, the policy decision is expected to contribute to a broader affirmation of consumer confidence.
- June 07, 2024 11:35
RBI Monetary Policy live Updates: ICRA’s Chief Economist Aditi Nayar on RBI’s monetary policy decision
Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head of Research and Outreach at ICRA:
“The status quo from the MPC was on expected lines, with only the voting change on the stance to 4:2 posing a surprise. Despite this, the 10 year G-sec yield remained above 7%, with the actual start to the rate cut cycle appearing distant.”
- June 07, 2024 11:34
RBI MPC Live Updates: NAREDCO’s President Prashant Sharma welcomes RBI’s decision to hold rates
Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO, Maharashtra:
“We welcome the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to maintain its current policy rates amidst the backdrop of volatile food prices, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the Federal Reserve’s extended pause on interest rates. Looking ahead, it is crucial for the RBI to continue monitoring the evolving economic landscape, particularly in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming Union Budget. The policies and fiscal measures introduced next month will play a significant role in shaping the trajectory of our economy. A balanced and forward-looking approach will be essential to support sustained growth and stability in the real estate sector and the broader economy. We remain optimistic that the RBI, with its vigilant and adaptive stance, will continue to foster an environment conducive to economic resilience and development.”
- June 07, 2024 11:20
RBI MPC Live News Updates: Equirus’ Economist Anitha Rangan’s views on MPC’s monetary policy decision
Anitha Rangan, Economist, Equirus:
“Status Quo for Seventh Time in a Row – Growth gives the elbow room for pause”
“RBI in its 2nd monetary policy for FY25, maintained policy rate at 6.5% as expected and maintaining withdrawal of accommodation. The key takeaway is a) shift in voting pattern from 5-1 to 4-2 (Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayant Varma) are likely the dissenters b) Upwards revision in growth for FY25 to 7.2% from 7.0% while keeping inflation unchanged at 4.5% for the year. Overall, the key reason for maintaining policy rate is the uncertainty on the outlook of domestic inflation led by the food side. According to RBI while core inflation is encouraging and at the lowest level in the current series, it is the food inflation that is playing spoilt sport, requiring vigilance. In addition, crude outlook remains uncertain. A reference was also made that external factors are watched for, to see the impact on domestic inflation. Overall, Indian economy is at an inflextion point with inflation on right track but work to be done. The watch is from global side with global last mile inflation remaining arduous and geo-political risks. For Rbi as we have reiterated earlier growth remaining firm, monetary policy has elbow room to focus on price stability. The growth revision only reiterates that RBI is willing to wait and watch – RBI can watch for longer. RBI has the trinity of patience, perseverance and poise to support the economy!.”
- June 07, 2024 11:01
RBI MPC Live News: DBS Bank’s Radhika Rao’s views on RBI’s monetary policy decision
In all, the mix of strong growth and above-target inflation does not make a case for a shift to a less restrictive policy setting yet, validating our view that rate easing is not on the cards this year. Political developments are not expected to sway the monetary policy direction or outlook.- Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist, DBS Bank
- June 07, 2024 10:59
RBI MPC Live Updates: Aspirational Goals for RBI@100 in a Multi-Year Time Frame
Aspirational Goals for RBI@100 in a Multi-Year Time Frame:
1. Monetary Policy and Liquidity Management
Positioning the Reserve Bank as Leader of the Global South
Review of Monetary Policy Framework to address:
Balancing price stability and economic growth from an Emerging Market Economy (EME) perspective;
Refinements in monetary policy communication; and
Spillovers to EMEs from private and public debt overhang in systemically important economies.
2. Globalisation of India’s Financial Sector
Financial Sector Reforms related to:
Expanding banking domestically in consonance with national
growth;
Positioning 3-5 Indian banks among top 100 global banks in terms
of size and operations;
Deepening and modernisation of financial
markets/institutions/infrastructure; and
Supporting International Financial Services Centres Authority
(IFSCA) to make GIFT City a leading international financial centre.
3. Making Reserve Bank’s Supervision a Global Model
Risk Focused Supervision:
Supervisory culture for effective risk discovery; and
Ensuring an appropriate compliance culture at Supervised
Entities (SEs).
Building ‘Through the Cycle’ Risk Assessment Framework by
continuous Horizon Scanning and Holistic Risk Assessment;
Customer-centric supervision: Improving the conduct of SEs to protect
and promote customers’ interests through appropriate supervisory
focus;
Effective Corrective Actions: Focus on prudent supervisory judgement
and assessing supervisory effectiveness; and
Creating a Data Analytics Universe.
4. Deepening and Universalisation of Digital Payment Systems
Domestically and Globally
Internationalisation of India’s Payment Systems – UPI/RTGS/NEFT;
Participation in Payment Systems Linkage Projects across countries – bilateral & multilateral;
Increasing the domestic usage of digital payments – Har Payment Digital; and
Phased implementation of Central Bank Digital Currency (e - Rupee).
- June 07, 2024 10:55
RBI MPC Live News: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Upasna Bhardwaj’s views on RBI’s monetary policy statement
Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “ RBI’s status quo on rates and stance was in line with market expectations, but the split in voting patterns clearly shows the increasing probability towards a pivot in the policies ahead. However, we believe the robust growth will give enough opportunity for the MPC to remain on a wait and watch mode until better clarity comes from monsoons and quality of expenditure from the Budget. We see room for stance change in the August policy with a plausible easing from October meeting.”
- June 07, 2024 10:53
RBI MPC Live Updates: Indian economy at inflection point, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
At the moment, the Indian economy is at an inflection point in its path toward greater transformational changes that will bring about more stability and growth, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
On inflation, we are on the right track, but there is still work to be done, he added.
- June 07, 2024 10:50
RBI MPC Live News: e-mandates for recurring payments to be extended to fastags, etc, says RBI Guv
This is to prevent and mitigate frauds, said the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Introduction of auto replenishment of UPI-like wallet, he added.
- June 07, 2024 10:49
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI plans digital payments intelligence platform to curtail frauds
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to set up a digital payments intelligence platform for sharing data on a real-time basis across digital payment eco-system to safeguard the interest of consumers.
The proposed network-level intelligence platform will boost consumer confidence, said RBI in its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement released on Friday.
The central bank has taken a number of measures over the years to deepen digital payments while ensuring their safety and security.
- June 07, 2024 10:49
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI to ease FEMA guidelines, draft paper expected soon
In the midst of changing dynamics of international trade, RBI is planning to rationalise the Guidelines for Export and Import of Goods and Services under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.
The central bank will issue draft guidelines soon for feedback from stakeholders, said Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI, on Friday.
- June 07, 2024 10:47
RBI MPC Live Updates: India’s forex reserves touched $651.5 billion at May-end; Bulk deposit cap revised to ₹3 crore, says RBI Guv
- June 07, 2024 10:47
RBI MPC Live Updates: Gross FDI high but net FDI moderated, says RBI Guv
FPI flows surged to $41.6 bn last year but they were net sellers.
- June 07, 2024 10:46
RBI MPC Live: India continues to be the largest recipient of remittances globally, says RBI Guv
- June 07, 2024 10:46
RBI MPC Live News: RBI Governor says some entities misusing freedom to charge interest rates
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has red-flagged certain regulated entities in the financial services sector for misusing the freedom to set interest rates and charging fees that are not permitted by the regulator and not disclosing them in the key facts statement (KFS).
- June 07, 2024 10:44
RBI MPC Live News Updates: Customer protection remains on top of the Reserve Bank’s priorities, says RBI Guv
- June 07, 2024 10:44
RBI MPC Live News: Prudent balance between assets and liabilities has to be maintained, says RBI Guv
- June 07, 2024 10:43
RBI MPC Live Updates: Regulated entities should improve risk management, says RBI Governor
In November last year, we had flagged certain certain concerns on excessive growth in unsecured retail loans and over reliance of NBFCs on bank. Recent data suggests that there is some moderation in these loans and advances, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
The boards and block management of regulated entities should ensure that risk and exposures for each line of business are kept well within their respective risk appetite framework. The persisting gap between credit and deposit growth rates warrants a rethink by the boards of banks, he added.
- June 07, 2024 10:39
RBI MPC Live News: Annual financial results of 2023 24 indicate that the banking system, remain resilient, says RBI Governor
NBFCs displayed strong financials, said the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Gross GNPAs of banks, NBFCs are below 3% of total advances at the end of FY24, he added.
- June 07, 2024 10:38
RBI MPC Live: RBI will continue to be nimbel, flexible in liquidity management, says RBI Guv
RBI to maintain orderliness, stability in all segments of the financial markets, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 10:37
RBI MPC Live News: Rupee moves in a narrow range in FY25 so far, says RBI Guv
Indian rupee moved in a narrow range in FY25 so far, despite rupee trading under pressure due to FPI outflows, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 10:36
RBI MPC Live Updates: As economy remains robust, contingent reserve increased to 6.5%, says RBI Guv
As the economy remains robust, contingent reserve increased to 6.5 per cent of the RBI balance sheet from 6 per cent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 10:35
RBI MPC Live News Updates: Across the term money market segment yields on CPs, CDs and 3-month T-bills also eased, says RBI Guv
- June 07, 2024 10:34
RBI MPC Live Updates: Weighted average call rate on an average remained close to the middle of the corridor, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
- June 07, 2024 10:34
RBI MPC Live News Updates: While RBI keeps a watch on Fed, it makes decision based on local conditions, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Now, there is a view that in matters of monetary policy, the Reserve Bank is guided by the principle of following the Fed, I would like to unambiguously state that while we do keep a watch on whether clouds are building up or clearing out in the distant riser, we play the game according to the local weather and pitch conditions, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
- June 07, 2024 10:32
RBI MPC Live News: RBI actions depend on local conditions while watching global developments, says RBI Guv
- June 07, 2024 10:31
RBI MPC Live News: Uncertainties related to food price warrants close monitoring, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
- June 07, 2024 10:30
RBI MPC Live Updates: Q2 of FY25 likely to see moderation of headline inflation, says Guv
The second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 will likely see lower inflation due to base effect, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
According to our projections, the second quarter of 2024 25 is likely to see some connection in headline inflation, but this is likely to be a one-off on account of favorable base effects and may reverse in the third quarter, he added.
- June 07, 2024 10:29
RBI MPC Live Updates: Food price shock slowed down, says RBI Guv
- June 07, 2024 10:28
RBI MPC Live News: GDP growth projection at 7.2% when realised will be above 7% for the 4th consecutive year.
GDP projected at 7.2 per cent when realised will be 4th consecutive year of above 7 per cent growth, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 10:26
RBI MPC Live Updates: CPI inflation projections
CPI inflation for 2024-25 is projected at 4.5%; with q1 at 4.9%; q2 at 3.8%; q3 at 4.6%; and q4 at 4.5%, said the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 10:25
RBI MPC News: Developments related to growth, inflation are unfolding according to expectations, says Shaktikanta Das
- June 07, 2024 10:24
RBI MPC Live News Updates: GDP growth projection increased from 7% to 7.2% for FY25
The GDP growth projection, we have increased it from 7%, which we gave out in the last MPC meeting, has been increased to 7.2%, said the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 10:22
RBI MPC Live News: CPI for FY25 projected at 4.5%, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
The CPI for FY25 projected at 4.5%, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Normal monsoon CPI projected at 3.5 per cent, he added.
- June 07, 2024 10:22
RBI MPC Live Updates: Crude Oil prices outlook remains uncertain, says RBI Guv
The outlook on crude oil prices remains uncertain due to geopolitical tensions, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 10:21
RBI MPC Live news: The buffer stocks of wheat and rice are well above the norm, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
- June 07, 2024 10:20
RBI MPC Live Updates: Moderation in pulses and vegetables inflation remain in double digits, says RBI Guv
Some moderation in pulses and vegetables inflation remain in double digits, vegetable prices were high, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 10:19
RBI MPC Live Updates: GDP growth expectation
GDP growth for Q1 at 7.3%; Q2 at 7.2%; Q3 at 7.3% and Q4 at 7.2%.
- June 07, 2024 10:17
RBI MPC Live News: Banks, corporates have healthy balance sheets, says RBI Governor
Healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates; Governments continue thrust on capex, high capacity utilization and business optimism auger well for investment activity, said Shaktikanta Das.
- June 07, 2024 10:16
RBI MPC Live Updates: Southwest monsoon forecast above normal, expected to boost kharif production, says RBI Guv
The forecast of above normal southwest monsoon by the Indian meteorological department, is expected to boost kharif production, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das..
- June 07, 2024 10:15
RBI MPC Live Updates: Private consumption is recovering, rural demand is getting a fill up from agri activity, says Shaktikanta Das
- June 07, 2024 10:14
RBI Monetary Policy live News: PMI in manufacturing, continued to exhibit strength in May, 2024 and it is indeed the highest globally: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
- June 07, 2024 10:14
RBI Monetary Policy: Services sector maintained buoyancy as indicated by high frequency indicators, says RBI Guv
- June 07, 2024 10:13
RBI MPC Live Updates: GDP growth expected at 7.2% for FY24, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
The GDP growth is expected at 7.2% for FY24, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
FY24 ended on a high note for the economy, with GDP growing at 8.2 per cent against 7 per cent in FY23.
The six-member rate setting committee also persisted with its “withdrawal of accommodation” stance to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.
- June 07, 2024 10:12
RBI Monetary policy: Manufacturing activity continues to gain ground on domestic demand, says RBI Guv
- June 07, 2024 10:11
RBI MPC Live News: Markets, gold prices gain since last MPC meeting, says Shaktikanta Das
Equity markets and gold prices gained in both advanced and emerging market economies since the last MPC meeting in April.
- June 07, 2024 10:10
RBII MPC Live Updates: Global growth is sustaining momentum in 2024 and likely to be resilient supported by global trade, says Shaktikanta Das
Central banks remain steadfast and data dependent in their fight against inflation, Guv added.
- June 07, 2024 10:08
RBI MPC Live Updates Deflation in fuel prices is ongoing, food inflation, however, remains elevated, says Guv
Monetary policy should continue to be disinflationary, said Guv Shaktikanta Das.
Monetary policy must continue to remain disinflationary and we are resolute in our commitment to aligning inflation to the target of 4%, he added.
- June 07, 2024 10:07
RBI MPC Live Updates: Inflation growth balance is moving favourably, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
- June 07, 2024 10:07
RBI MPC Live News: The standing deposit facility that is SDF rate remains at 6.25%
- June 07, 2024 10:06
RBI MPC Live Updates: To remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth, said the Governor.
- June 07, 2024 10:06
RBI MPC Live News: MPC decides to keep repo rate unchanged with a 4 is to 2 ratio
After detailed assessment of the evolving microeconomic and financial development and the outlook the MPC decided by a 4 is to 2 majority to keep the policy repo rate at 6.5%, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Shashanka Bhide, Rajiv Ranjan, Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R. Varma voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.
Dr. Shashanka Bhide, Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and Shri Shaktikanta Das voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth. Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayanth R. Varma voted for a change in stance to neutral.
- June 07, 2024 10:04
RBI MPC live news: RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in its first meeting since Lok Sabha Elections 2024. RBI decided to hold the key policy rate for the eighth consecutive time in its June 2024 meeting. The MPC had last changed the benchmark interest rate in February 2023.
- June 07, 2024 10:03
RBI MPC Live News: India ready to embark on a new era of transformation, says RBI Guv Das
- June 07, 2024 10:02
RBI MPC Live: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das starts his monetary policy statement
In recent years, the world has gone through one crisis after another. And the pattern continues. Against this backdrop, the Indian economy looks strong, says RBI Guv.
To watch the Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das’ complete monetary policy statement click here.
- June 07, 2024 09:43
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: MPC likely to maintain status quo, says HDFC Securities’ Devarsh Vakil
“The Monetary Policy Committee is likely to maintain the status quo on the Reserve Bank of India’s key lending rate amid the continuing need to bring down inflation further, even as economic activity remains strong. All economists polled expect the MPC to hold the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate steady at 6.5%. This will be the first RBI policy after the Lok Sabha election results 2024,” said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.
RBI Governor’s commentary on inflation and future interest rate cut trajectory will drive the markets in the near term, he added.
- June 07, 2024 09:30
RBI MPC Live: Crude oil trades higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they can pause or reverse voluntary production output increases if they find market is not strong enough.
- June 07, 2024 09:22
RBI Monetary Policy News: Rupee to hold above 83.50 against US dollar; awaits RBI monetary policy, US jobs data
Rupee is expected to open broadly unchanged on Friday, holding near to a key level and awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and the US non-farm payroll report.
- June 07, 2024 09:09
RBI MPC Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; focus shifts to RBI policy
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note on Friday. Nifty futures is currently ruling at 22910 in Gift City as against Thursday’s value of 22,900 at the NSE. Analysts expect the market to move in a narrow range after election-triggered volatility. Analysts said the focus is now shifted to RBI monetary policy outcome.
- June 07, 2024 09:06
RBI MPC Live News: India bond yields to remain largely unchanged as markets await RBI’s monetary policy decision
Indian government bond yields are expected to move largely unchanged in the early session on Friday as market participants await the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision later in the day.
- June 07, 2024 08:47
Reserve Bank of India MPC Live Updates: GDP growth beats expectations, jumps to 7.8% in Q4, tops 8.2% in FY24
Bolstered by strong growth in manufacturing, the Indian economy expanded at a rapid 7.8 per cent in January-March (Q4 of FY24), surpassing expectations and pushing up the growth rate for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) to 8.2 per cent, Statistics Ministry reported.
- June 06, 2024 18:16
RBI MPC Live Updates: Previous RBI MPC Highlights
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s April 2024 highlights can be read here.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s February 2024 highlights can be read here.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s December 2023 highlights can be read here.
- June 06, 2024 16:53
Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI unlikely to cut interest rate, say experts
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is unlikely to cut the benchmark interest rate, at its upcoming monetary policy review meeting, taking place soon after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, amid inflation challenges, said experts. (PTI)
- June 06, 2024 16:50
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI absorbs surplus liquidity aggregating ₹44,430 crore through two VRRR auctions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday absorbed surplus liquidity aggregating ₹44,430 crore through two variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of three days tenor. The aforementioned amount was deployed by banks even as the central bank was ready to absorb a total of ₹1-lakh crore (notified amount).
- June 06, 2024 16:48
RBI Monetary Policy News: Retail inflation hit 11-month low of 4.83% in April
Retail inflation in the country hit an 11-month low in April 2024 at 4.83 per cent, slightly lower than the March 2024 print of 4.85 per cent.
The latest consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation print is, however, higher than the April 2023 level of 4.70 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed.
- June 06, 2024 16:45
RBI MPC June 2024 Live Updates: Durable alignment with 4% inflation target may re-commence only in second half of FY25: RBI bulletin
A durable alignment with the 4 per cent headline inflation target may re-commence only in the second half of the year and sustain till numbers closer to the target are sighted during the course of 2025-26, according to an article in RBI’s latest monthly bulletin.
- June 06, 2024 16:41
RBI MPC News: Outlook for economy remains bright: RBI FY24 Annual Report
The outlook for the Indian economy remains bright, but increasing incidence of climate shocks imparts considerable uncertainty to the food inflation and overall inflation outlook, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
- June 06, 2024 16:39
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Foreign banks expect MPC to keep policy rates unchanged
Foreign banks expect the RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain status quo on interest rates while remaining cautious on inflation.
- June 06, 2024 16:29
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.50% amidst strong growth
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at its upcoming meeting due to robust growth momentum even as it keenly awaits retail inflation to move to the 4 per cent target on a durable basis.
