June 07, 2024 12:49

Shreya Sodhani, Regional Economist, Barclays:

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 4-2 to hold the repo rate at 6.50% and to maintain the policy stance as “withdrawal of accommodation.”

External MPC member, Dr. Ashima Goyal joined Professor Jayanth Varma in voting for a 25bp cut; both also voted to changing the stance to neutral. While this was not our baseline, we had noted the risk that Dr. Goyal could change her vote with the February and April meeting minutes showing that she was much closer to the dovish end of the spectrum.

Despite two dissenting votes, we think the MPC statement was relatively balanced, as also reflected in Governor Das’s rhetoric. While noting that inflation continues to moderate due to favourable core and fuel prices, the governor noted the need to remain “vigilant” on food prices and the “work remaining to be done”. Governor Das also highlighted the rising international prices of industrial metals, which could exacerbate the domestic input cost conditions.

On the other hand, the central bank’s confidence on growth seems to have increased, which in Governor Das’ words, provides “greater elbow room to pursue price stability “. This implies that within the growth/inflation matrix, the RBI’s focus remains on navigating the last mile of disinflation. The governor did highlight the degree of disinflation that has already been achieved without hurting growth, but emphasised the commitment to align inflation with the 4% target, as sustained price stability helps to achieve stronger growth for a prolonged