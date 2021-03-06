Quiz on sculptors and sculptures

It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and sculptors of the Renaissance era. This quiz is about famous sculptors and sculptures.

Go statue!

1 David is a masterpiece created by Michelangelo in the early 16th century. In which city is it on display?

2 A 61-cm bronze statue designed by Jérôme Duquesnoy the Elder is one of the main tourist attractions of a European capital city and is dressed in different costumes throughout the year. Name the sculpture and the city.

3 What is the most common name used to describe the prehistoric 10.5 cm-high bronze sculpture from Mohenjo-daro? One of the most famous Indus Valley artefacts, it depicts a naked young woman with stylised proportions standing in a confident pose.

4 The Lion Capital of Ashoka, a sculpture of four Asiatic lions standing back to back on an elaborate base, was adapted as the official emblem of India. At which specific site was it first constructed on the orders of Emperor Ashoka?

5 Which legendary Indian sculptor who worked and taught at the school of fine arts in Visva-Bharati University was the subject of an unfinished documentary by Ritwik Ghatak?

6 The Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh has over a score of temples and is decorated with ornate sculptures and etchings. Which is the largest temple among these?

7 Which world famous sculpture was originally named The Poet and was part of a large number of statues called the Gates of Hell?

8 Which legendary 20th-century Swiss sculptor is best known for bronze sculptures of tall, thin human figures, made between 1945 and 1960, deeply influenced by the impressions he got from the people hurrying in the streets?

9 Installed in St Peter’s Basilica and created around 1499, which famous work of art is the only sculpture ever signed by Michelangelo?

10 Which famous work of art, built by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa and designed by French sculptor Paul Landowski, was installed on Mount Corcovado in 1931 and is one of the most conspicuous works of art in the southern hemisphere?

Answers

1 Florence; it was originally meant to be one of a series along the roof of the Florence Cathedral.

2 The Manneken Pis in Brussels, depicting a little naked boy urinating into a fountain’s basin.

3 Dancing Girl, found by Ernest Mackay and currently on display at the National Museum, Delhi.

4 Sarnath. It now resides at the Sarnath Museum.

5 Ramkinkar Baij.

6 The Kandariya Mahadeva Temple.

7 The Thinker by Auguste Rodin.

8 Alberto Giacometti, who did most of his work in Paris.

9 The Pietà, depicting the body of Jesus in the lap of his mother Mary.

10 The statue of Christ the Redeemer, which overlooks the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj