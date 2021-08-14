Quiz on comedians

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Laughter therapy
1. It’s a well known fact that Shivaji Rao Gaekwad alias Rajinikanth, worked in the Bangalore Transport Service as a bus conductor. Which well known comedian, who acted in over 300 films, started as a bus conductor with Bombay Electric Supply & Transport?
2. Mehmood was one of the most versatile characters in the world of cinema, a master comedian who also later produced films. He suggested Amitabh Bachchan for the film Bombay to Goa. But which other film legend did he give a break to in the 1961 film Chhote Nawab?
3. Ram Aur Shyam was a hugely successful comedy-drama of the ’50s, starring Dilip Kumar in a double role. Who played the twin roles of Ram Gopal Bajaj and Shyam Gopal Bajaj in an iconic comedy four decades later?
4. This stellar comedy was released on November 27, 1987, with different names for all the five regions in which it was launched. None of the characters were ever named in this film, which was a huge hit. Who played the role of an unemployed graduate?
5. Bol Bachchan is a 2012 Hindi comedy directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the title role along with Ajay Devgn and Asin Thottumkal. The film is inspired by which ’70s classic?
6. Which film, starring Kishore Kumar in six different roles and KN Singh as the main villain, is all about a millionaire who leaves his wealth to the person who has the longest beard?
7. Bombay to Goa was a 1972 comedy which was a huge hit at the time. It was a remake of a 1966 Tamil film directed by Thirumalai-Mahalingam. What was the name of the original?
8. Akshat Varma wrote a screenplay with the title ‘Say Cheese’ as part of his coursework while at film school at UCLA. The film was actually released in 2011 with a name that referred to a particular affliction of foreigners visiting India. What was it called?
9. Ramji Rao Speaking, directed by the duo Siddique-Lal and released in 1989, was one of the most successful Malayalam comedies of its time. Under what name was it remade in Hindi?
10. On the same lines, which hugely successful Hindi film was an adaptation of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi, starring Uttam Kumar and Madhabi Mukherjee?
Answers
1. Johnny Walker, born with the name Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi.
2. Rahul Dev Burman, nicknamed Pancham. It was his first break as a music director.
3. Paresh Rawal, in the film Andaaz Apna Apna.
4. Kamal Haasan, the film was Pushpaka Vimana, released as Pushpak in Hindi-speaking regions.
5. Gol Maal, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.
6. Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi (1974).
7. Madras To Pondicherry.
8. Delhi Belly.
9. Hera Pheri, starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty.
10. Chupke Chupke, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
