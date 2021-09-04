Quiz on gold

Gold digger

1. What specifically started when James Marshall stumbled upon something while building a lumber mill for John Sutter on 24 January 1847?

2. Currently, China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of gold. While India was the leading consumer till recently, which country consistently mined the most gold in the 20th century, producing a record 1000 tons in 1970?

3. A majority of America’s gold reserves are indeed at Fort Knox, but in which city would you find the largest stockpile of gold, around $203 billion worth?

4. Which word, used in the measurement for purity of gold, derives from the seed of a evergreen tree originally found in the Mediterranean and the Middle East?

5. The Golden Temple is one of India’s most iconic structures. Though the original gurdwara was completed in 1577, who later donated the funds to overlay the sanctum with gold foil?

6. Which iconic estate, originally built in 1946 by a British intelligence officer turned author, is located in Oracabessa Bay on the northern coast of Jamaica and was briefly owned by Bob Marley in the 1970s?

7. Which structure, completed in 1937 is officially a shade of vermillion called ‘International Orange?’ The colour was chosen by the lead architect, Irving Morrow to complement the natural surroundings and enhance its visibility in fog?

8. Which people, who flourished between the 14th th and 16th h centuries, regarded gold as the product of the gods, calling it god excrement or ‘teocuitlatl’ in the local language?

9. The Alchemists of medieval Europe spent their lives in the search for a process that would convert base metals into gold and other precious metal. To do this they needed to find a mythical substance that would make this conversion possible. What was the name they gave this substance, which also appears in the original British title of a 2001 fantasy film?

10. From 1821 to 1957, the Gold Coast was a crown colony of the British Empire on the Gulf of Guinea, so named because of its extensive gold deposits. By what name has it been known since its independence in 1957?

Answers

1. The California Gold Rush, more than 300,000 people rushed to California from around the US, and it hastened the creation of the state of California.

2. South Africa

3. In New York, at the Federal Reserve Bank. Most of the gold is deposited there for safekeeping by foreign governments.

4. Carat/Karat, originally from Carob, the weight of the seed of approximately 5 grains was used as a standard.

5. Maharaja Ranjit Singh, in 1830.

6. GoldenEye, originally built by Ian Fleming.

7. The Golden Gate Bridge in California.

8. The Aztecs. Most of their gold was shipped back to Europe by their Spanish invaders.

9. The Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

10. Ghana.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster; Twitter: @joybhattacharj