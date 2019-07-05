A long wait for rain

The monsoons are perhaps the most-awaited season for the Indian subcontinent. The official meteorological department has announced that this year has been the driest June since 2013.

The heatwave has depleted groundwater levels and dried up local reservoirs in Delhi. Once surrounded by thousands of waterbodies, the state has lost many to encroachment and pollution. The water supply is short by around 300 million gallons a day (MGD); with the Delhi Jal Board supplying around 900 MGD to the city against the peak demand of 1,200 MGD.

While 88 per cent of the residents get piped water, Delhi’s groundwater has been receding to dangerously low levels because of unsustainable use over the years. The prolonged heatwave, with temperatures 8 degrees above normal this week, has taken a toll on residents, even as pre-monsoon showers bring temporary relief. The state still awaits a definite plan for rainwater conservation, recharging groundwater and recycling used water. The AAP government has sought the Centre’s support for a rainwater harvesting project to solve Delhi’s ongoing water crisis.

Imtiyaz Khan is a Delhi-based photojournalist