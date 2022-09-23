Best Laptops Under 50000 In India

Laptops have become an integral part of our lives especially post covid. For kids taking online classes, students with their college projects, working in the corporate world, freelancing, and many more, Laptop is a necessity.

In this day and age, Laptops are available on the market for all budgets. But with the price, the specifications of the laptop also vary. The goal is to buy the laptop with the best features possible within the available budget.

No matter whether you are a student, or a working professional, if you are looking to buy the best laptop for less price, you are in the right place. This article summarises the best laptops that you can buy for under Rs.50,000 in India.

We have listed the four best laptops in Dell and the three best laptops by Lenovo that you can buy for below Rs.50,000. You can also check out PaisaWapas.com to get great discounts and save up to Rs.10,000 on your laptop purchases.

Best Laptops to Buy Under Rs.50,000 In India

1. Dell New Inspiron 14

Specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home[English]

Processor: Intel 12 th Gen i3 1215U

Gen i3 1215U Video Card: Intel UHD Graphics

Memory: 8GB 3200 MHz, 1x8Gb DDR4

LCD: 14 inch, 16:10 FHD, Anti-glare, non-touch display

Hard Drive: 512GB SSD, (NVMe PCIe)

Keyboard: Titan Gray Backlit Keyboard(English)

Price: Starts from Rs.51,990

2. Dell Vostro 3525

Specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home[English]

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6 Core

Video Card: AMD Radon Graphics

Memory: 8GB 3200 MHz, 1x8Gb DDR4

LCD: 15.6 inch, 16:10 FHD, Anti-glare, non-touch display

Hard Drive: 512GB SSD, (NVMe PCIe)

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard with numeric keypad(English)

Price: Starts from Rs.51,989

3. Dell Vostro 14 3420

Specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home[English]

Processor: Intel i5 11 th Gen 1135G7

Gen 1135G7 Video Card: Intel UHD Graphics

Memory: 8GB 2666 MHz, 1x8Gb DDR4

LCD: 14 inches, 16:10 FHD, Anti-glare, Non-touch WVA display

Hard Drive: 512GB, NVMe PCIe SSD

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard with numeric keypad(English)

Price: Starts from Rs.53,989

4. Dell New Inspiron 15 3000

Specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home[English]

Processor: Intel 12 th Gen i3 1215U

Gen i3 1215U Video Card: Intel UHD Graphics

Memory: 8GB 3200 MHz, 1x8Gb DDR4

LCD: 15.6 inch, 16:10 FHD, Anti-glare, non-touch display

Hard Drive: 512GB, NVMe PCIe SSD

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard(English)

Price: Starts from Rs.53,989

5. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Gen 6

Specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home[English] 64-bit

Processor: Intel 12 th Gen i3 1215U

Gen i3 1215U Video Card: Intel UHD Graphics

Memory: 8GB 3200 MHz, 1x8Gb DDR4

LCD: 15.6 inches, 16:10 FHD, Anti-glare, non-touch display

Hard Drive: 512GB QLC, with up to 128GB PCIe M.2 SSD

Keyboard: English Backlit Keyboard

Price: Starts from Rs.49,690

6. Lenovo v15 Gen 3(15, Intel)

Specifications:

Operating system: DOS(No MS Office)

Processor: Intel 12 th Gen i5 1235G7

Gen i5 1235G7 Video Card: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory: 8GB 3200 MHz DDR4

LCD: 15.6 inches, FHD, Anti-glare, non-touch display

Hard Drive: 256 GB SSD

Keyboard: Iron Grey English

Price: Starts from Rs.49,824

7. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i Gen 7(15, Intel)

Specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home[English] 64-bit

Processor: Intel 11 th Gen i5 1135G7

Gen i5 1135G7 Video Card: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory: 8GB 3200 MHz DDR4

LCD: 15.6 inches, FHD, Anti-glare, non-touch display

Hard Drive: 512GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3/4

Keyboard: English Backlit Keyboard

Price: Starts from Rs.45,690

Things To Consider Before Buying A Laptop:

Ram : More the RAM, the more applications and software can be run at a time smoothly. DDR4 is faster than DDR3. Recommended Ram for student projects and office work is DDR4 8GB. 4GB is sufficient for Internet Surfing and casual usage.

: More the RAM, the more applications and software can be run at a time smoothly. DDR4 is faster than DDR3. Recommended Ram for student projects and office work is DDR4 8GB. 4GB is sufficient for Internet Surfing and casual usage. Storage : There are 2 types of storage (ROM). SSD and HDD. SSDs are much faster than HDDs and hence costlier. 512 SSD or 1TB HDD is the minimum storage recommended

: There are 2 types of storage (ROM). SSD and HDD. SSDs are much faster than HDDs and hence costlier. 512 SSD or 1TB HDD is the minimum storage recommended Video Card : Most laptops come with Intel Integrated graphics which won’t support gaming. If you are a gamer, it is advised to buy a laptop with a dedicated graphics card like Radon, Nvidia, etc.

: Most laptops come with Intel Integrated graphics which won’t support gaming. If you are a gamer, it is advised to buy a laptop with a dedicated graphics card like Radon, Nvidia, etc. Processor: AMD and Intel, currently are manufacturing the best processors and are hence preferred by most. Intel i5 or i7 and above are recommended for office work and student projects.

Conclusion:

The best thing about the laptop is, it is available at all price ranges starting from Rs.15,000. But Laptops should be purchased as per the requirement. It is not worth buying Dell XPS 13 laptop just for the sake of Internet browsing. It is the same as buying an Audi car and driving it at 30kmph. And it is not a good thing to use beginner laptops for running heavy-duty simulations. So, laptops should be bought as per the requirement and the budget should also be kept as per the spec you are looking for. But Rs.50,000 is a good budget for buying a good student laptop as well as an office laptop.

