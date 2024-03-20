Vizag (Vishakhapatnam) [India], March 19: In a redefining move, Evolutyz, a pioneer in advanced technology services, rolled out its landmark program, Unmaze 2023, against the scenic backdrop of Vizag. Reinventing the essence of corporate commendation, Evolutyz showcased its novel take on employee recognition through this flagship event. Marking a significant departure from the norm, the company celebrated standout talent with grand gestures, including awarding 15 automobiles and rewarding with world tours to select distinguished team members.

The gala of UNMAZE 2023 unfurled a mosaic of enriching experiences, weaving a memorable fusion of creativity, culinary delights, and collective spirit. This event stood as a vibrant declaration of Evolutyz’s inclusive ethos, honouring employees not just for their work excellence but also for their individuality and vital role in driving the company’s triumphs. With a keen focus on nurturing a culture rich in gratitude and empowerment, Evolutyz’s efforts surpass traditional employee acknowledgment, embodying its deep-seated value for its team’s devotion and input—an ethos echoed in numerous employee accounts and corporate narratives.

People-First Culture – THE EVOLUTYZ Story

At the heart of Evolutyz’s success lies its unwavering dedication to a people-first culture, epitomised by events like UNMAZE—a celebration of shared achievements, inclusivity, and unity. For visionaries of Evolutyz, these moments underscore the essence of the organisation, laying the groundwork for a future, defined by collaboration and collective success.

UNMAZE is an annual corporate extravaganza that epitomises relentless pursuit of innovation, showcasing significant achievements and breakthroughs. Beyond celebrating milestones, it underscores Evolutyz’s dedication to fostering a nurturing environment for both employees and clients. This all-expenses-paid annual gathering spans over three days and two nights in exotic locations, offering a perfect blend of relaxation, connection, and rejuvenation. The prioritisation of an employee-first culture, the hosting of the Unmaze event, and significant investments in innovation and technology has made Evolutyz a pioneer in the tech industry today.

“As we commemorate this epochal milestone, we pay homage to the collective zeal and unwavering resolve of our esteemed colleagues,” remarked Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor at Evolutyz Corp. “This sentiment is echoed in various expressions of appreciation and recognition within our company and management team, reflecting the high regard we have for our employees’ dedication and hard work”.

Srinivas Arasada :An Accomplished Tech Leader Leading with Vision and Empathy

As the architect of Evolutyz Corp’s technological evolution and cultural transformation, Arasada’s journey epitomises the transformative power of visionary leadership and empathetic engagement. His leadership ethos is deeply rooted in fostering high-performance work cultures and championing diversity and women’s empowerment. He transcends the traditional boundaries of leadership, assuming roles as a mentor, investor, and advocate for change, dedicated to dismantling barriers in the tech industry and fostering inclusive growth. Additionally, he serves as a Forbes Technology Council Member and is counted among elite tech leaders in the country and the world. It’s his dedication to creating a supportive and nurturing environment for technology professionals that has significantly contributed to establishing the company’s success and leadership within the industry.

His endeavours to guide the company towards its accomplishments extend beyond mere business objectives; they encompass the upliftment of the community of tech talent that underpins the firm’s achievements. With boundless enthusiasm and unwavering tenacity, Arasada has been instrumental in steering the company to unprecedented success, earning accolades such as a four-time honouree in the INC 5000 fastest-growing private companies, and recognition as one of the best workplaces and a women-owned certified minority business enterprise.

ABOUT EVOLUTYZ

Evolutyz Corp is a technology solutions and services company that specialises in delivering innovative IT solutions, digital transformation, and consulting services across various industries. Since its establishment, the enterprise has focused on enabling its clients to achieve their digital transformation goals, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and best practices in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. With a high-touch partnership model, it ensures that every client receives personalised attention and expertise. Whether partnering with the world’s largest food tech companies, the largest online universities in the US, or leading names in automotive information technology, it has consistently been the preferred innovation partner for numerous Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies worldwide.

Under Srinivas Arasada’s stewardship, Evolutyz Corp has emerged as a leader in technology solutions, specialising in digital transformation, bespoke consulting, and cutting-edge IT services. The company harnesses technologies such as customised software development, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing to actualise the digital transformation aspirations of its clientele. Operating on a global scale with a formidable presence in the United States and India, the organisation caters to a diverse clientele. With a strong emphasis on quality, agility, and continuous improvement, Evolutyz has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. Its commitment to excellence is reflected in its team of highly skilled professionals, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to every project. For more information, visit www.evolutyz.com.

