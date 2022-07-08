Divyesh Patel, CEO, Radixweb, Reveals the Thought Behind 22nd Anniversary Pledge #InnovationYouDeserve

Summary: CEO of Radixweb, Divyesh Patel, talks about the relentless tech passion that has powered Radixweb’s growth in the last 22 years. Sheds light on how the new brand purpose #InnovationYouDeserve seeks to fuel a tech boom.

Radixweb, a sought-after name in the world of custom enterprise software development and critical biz-IT consultation recently launched #InnovationYouDeserve, their pledge to future-proof IT businesses around the world.

Delivering 4200+ successful tech projects to its 3000+ steady clientele, Radixweb has an array of pathbreaking tech solutions in its kitty, designed to serve the most critical of business needs. With its new brand pledge, Radixweb plans to extend its assurance of delivering unique and tailored solutions to not just its stakeholders but to the tech community at large.

Innovating at the pace of now for the last 22 years, Radixweb is based in Ahmedabad, India and excels in curating bespoke tech solutions, business analysis and advisory along with delivering favorable client experience and risk management techniques.

Divyesh Patel explains, “While most tech partners stress on making trendy tech experiments, we have often time see these fail because every business has specific needs and it’s not wise to jump on a bandwagon just because everyone else is doing it! We help our clients see the value of proposed tech investments, along with gaps in their business and how that can be bridged by plugging in the right systems. Understanding the crux of tech systems is very important, there’s no one size fits all for technology. Therefore, Innovation is a continuous process and we strive to practice effective innovation.”

Radixweb prefers being knows as a people-focused brand – be its internal people or external stakeholders like clients. And it has rightly achieved the right acclamations, from the Great Place To Work certification to The Best Outsourcing Partner Of Choice by Clutch, seven times consecutively! As the firm’s CEO rightly said that #InnovationYouDeserve is a promise of delivering the ‘right’ value of tech investments.

#InnovationYouDeserve is rightly called a celebration of the brand’s rich legacy of tech enablement, intelligent consulting, suave digital transformation capabilities and development expertise. With its legendary tech support, Radixweb has helped thousands of global clients reimagine their app landscape with tech enabled transformations.

Mr. Patel believes that disruptions have presented and metamorphosed themselves in ways that businesses have to have intelligent and resilient processes can stand the pace of change and accommodate transformations with due agility. Radixweb, as a brand, lives by its promise to out do itself with every project they undertake.

With his years of vintage experience, he realizes that the demand from modern tech partnerships have spiraled out of their traditional sense. Where software development outsourcing, digital transformation capabilities and development expertise ticked the metrics once, clients these days are focused on business value and interested to make tech investments that actually yield results. Thus, with Radixweb’s bespoke tech partnership, the brand offers tailored attention to biz concerns that drives favorable customer satisfaction and new streams of revenue.

The team comprising of 670+ tech professionals, tirelessly working across time zones to aid businesses of various scales and niche, all over the globe, Radixweb aspires to give every client an edge over their competitors through 360-degree value. Patel’s aim is to position Radixweb as the first pit solution that comes to every client’s mind when they think of agile modern apps, risk management and top talent acquisition strategies, along with acquiring stupendous functionalities.

Radixweb is a soft spot for the CEO who has held his chair for the last 22 years, since the brand was conceived. Investing his life and soul behind defining its purpose, Patel ensures that every anniversary oath is an extension to its core principles. And just like the brand grows itself in strength, its commitments to the stakeholders and even the tech community is fulfilled to the T. #InnovationYouDeserve is thus Radixweb’s 22 nd anniversary pledge that encompasses all that the brand has been through these years and holds the germ of what it aspires to be in times to come.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.