In the dynamic real estate sector, Origin Corp, led by Mr. Bhavya Shah, is a trailblazing force, continually reshaping the industry with its unwavering commitment to innovation and exceeding client expectations. Currently overseeing seven strategic projects in Kandivali and Mira Road within Mumbai, Origin Corp has already constructed over 2000 apartments, serving a thriving community of 500+ satisfied families. Their focus on delivering spacious, competitively priced living spaces in prime city locations reflects the trust clients place in their vision. This transformation is fuelled by a dedication to a brighter, more secure future and accessible luxurious living. Origin Corp recently wrapped up an outstanding financial year and is now set for an exciting and ambitious future. Today, we explore their journey to success, including remarkable projects and stellar financial performance, and look ahead to their bold goals for the current half-year.

Creating Excellence, Brick by Brick

At present, Origin Corp is deeply involved in seven ongoing projects, strategically positioned in the vibrant locales of Kandivali and Mira Road within Mumbai. Over the past five years, they have achieved a significant milestone, creating a colossal 18 lakhs square feet of property, including the construction of over 2,000 apartments. This, however, is just the beginning, as they have a substantial land parcel primed for future projects across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Financial Performance in the Last Year

Origin Corp’s performance in the last financial year was remarkable. The company exhibited stability, resilience, and adaptability in the ever-changing business landscape. The key highlights of its financial performance include:

Revenue Growth: Origin Corp achieved an impressive revenue growth of 125 Crores, a testament to its strong market presence and customer trust, solidifying its position as a market leader. Profitability: The company’s profitability remained consistently strong, allowing for further investments in operations and expansion. Customer Satisfaction: Origin Corp’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction was evident in its high customer retention rate and positive feedback, contributing significantly to its financial success.

Next Six Months Projections

With a strong foundation established in the last financial year, Origin Corp is now setting ambitious targets for the current half-year, including:

Revenue Milestone: Origin Corp aims to reach a revenue milestone of 300 Crores in the current half-year, reflecting its commitment to continued growth and success. Expansion Projects: The company plans to launch 2-3 new projects covering approximately 7 Lakhs sq. ft. by March 2024, contributing to local business enhancement and boosting sales. Sustainability Initiatives: Origin Corp recognizes the importance of environmental responsibility and plans to implement sustainability initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint and promote a greener future.

Exploring Origin Corp’s Stellar Projects: Elevate Your Lifestyle

Origin Corp introduces extraordinary projects that redefine modern living:

Rock Highland: Premium Luxury in Kandivali-Maha RERA No P51800049632

Located in Kandivali, Rock Highland offers unmatched convenience.

Premium luxury with meticulously designed 2 & 3 BHK finest apartments.

Prioritizing safety with modern security measures and an elegant layout.

Architectural brilliance that exemplifies fine design detailing.

An elevated lifestyle with breathtaking views and state-of-the-art amenities.

Wisteria Square: Mira Road’s Hottest Property-Maha RERA No P51700028141

Prime investment opportunity in Mira Road’s sought-after locale.

Redefined 1 & 2 BHK luxury within budget, making dreams a reality.

Spacious homes for growing families, meeting skyrocketing demand.

Recognized for quality construction and impeccable finishing.

A lifestyle beyond compares, surrounded by lush greenery and top-notch amenities.

Shubh Atika: Your Ready-to-Own Masterpiece in Mira Road-Maha RERA No P51700009680

Meticulously crafted with premium materials and contemporary designs.

Embraces nature, ensuring abundant light and natural ventilation.

Top-notch 1 & 2 BHK with amenities and round-the-clock security for convenience.

A harmonious balance between tranquillity and urban vitality.

Cloud 22, offering a vantage point with panoramic city views.

The Willows: Exclusive Villa Living in Mira-Bhayander-Maha RERA No P51700027028

The only villa project in Mira-Bhayander, offering grandeur and convenience.

Surrounded by lush greenery, this project features contemporary two-tiered villas.

Private yards, rooftop terraces, and well-appointed interiors.

Easy access to landmarks, fine dining, schools, and hospitals.

A life of opulence with an independent clubhouse.

A Promising Tomorrow

The upcoming decade is poised for increased urbanization and a thriving housing sector. As a leading player in the real estate industry, Origin Corp embraces its role in establishing the gold standard for eco-friendly projects spanning various price ranges in India. Guided by its vision of “Fostering Connections between People and Properties,” the company is dedicated to creating lasting value for homebuyers, integrating cutting-edge design principles, and enhancing joy, well-being, and efficiency through its distinguished developments.

Origin Corp’s journey from an exceptional prior performance to its current ambitious goals highlights its unwavering commitment to excellence and growth. The company’s financial stability, customer-centric approach, and innovation-driven ethos have been instrumental in its success, propelling it confidently toward its goal of market leadership. Stay tuned for more updates on Origin Corp’s triumphant path and its promising future prospects.

For more information, please visit www.origincorp.in

This article is part of sponsored content programme.”