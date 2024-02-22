Investing your money wisely is a crucial step towards securing financial stability and achieving long-term goals. For investors, navigating the world of investments can be daunting. However, with the right knowledge and tools, it can be manageable. When it comes to investing in mutual funds, two popular investment strategies, lumpsum and SIP (Systematic Investment Plan), cater to different financial preferences and goals. Let’s explore which one suits investors the best.

Understanding SIP and Lumpsum

When it comes to investing, many investors find themselves at a crossroads, unsure whether to opt for lumpsum or SIP investment. Understanding the distinction between the two is key to making an informed decision. Here are some major differences between SIP and lumpsum investment:

All about SIP and Lumpsum calculators

For investors looking to kickstart their investment journey, mutual fund SIP calculator, like the Bajaj Finserv SIP Calculator may provide invaluable assistance in planning and executing their investment strategy. By utilising an SIP calculator, investors can estimate the potential returns and plan their investments accordingly, ensuring financial discipline and steady wealth accumulation over time.

On the other hand, lumpsum calculators offer a comprehensive analysis of potential returns and growth prospects for lumpsum investments. These calculators empower investors to make informed decisions based on their financial goals and risk appetite, allowing for optimal utilisation of available funds.

Disclaimer:

Please note that SIP calculator is for illustrations only and do not represent actual returns which may vary depending on various factors including but not limited to actual performance, expense ratio, taxation, exit load (if any), etc.

What is the right choice you?

Choosing between lumpsum and SIP depends on various factors, including financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. By systematically investing fixed amounts at regular intervals, SIPs enable investors to navigate market volatility and benefit from rupee-cost averaging.

However, for those with surplus funds or windfalls, lumpsum investments offer an opportunity to capitalise on market trends and potentially higher returns. With the assistance of lumpsum calculator, investors can assess the feasibility and potential outcomes of lumpsum investments, allowing for strategic allocation of funds and optimisation of investment portfolios.

Investors can start an SIP from as low as Rs. 100 or invest a lumpsum amount on the Bajaj Finserv mutual funds platform. With zero brokerage fee and 1000+ funds to choose from, the Bajaj Finserv mutual funds platform can be an amazing choice for you!

Here is a step-by-step guide to invest in mutual funds on the Bajaj Finserv platform:

Step 1: Go to the Bajaj Finserv website or app and navigate to the ‘Mutual Funds’ section, under ‘Investments’ section.

Step 2: Click on ‘Invest Now’ and you will be redirected to the mutual funds listing page.

Step 3: Filter by scheme type, risk appetite, returns, etc. or choose from the top performing funds list.

Step 4: All the mutual funds of the particular category will be listed, along with the minimum investment amount, annualised return, and rating.

Step 5: Get started by entering your mobile number and sign in using the OTP.

Step 6: Verify your details using your PAN, date of birth. If your KYC is not complete, then you will have to upload your address proof and record a video.

Step 7: Enter your bank account details.

Step 8: Upload your signature and provide some additional details to continue.

Step 9: Choose and select the mutual fund that you want to invest in.

Step 10: Choose whether you want to invest as SIP or lumpsum and enter the investment amount. Click on ‘Invest Now’

Step 11: Select your payment mode i.e., net banking, UPI, NEFT/ RTGS.

Step 12: Once your payment is done, the investment will be complete.

Your investment will start reflecting in your portfolio within 2-3 working days.

Conclusion

Both lumpsum and SIP offer unique advantages for investors, depending on their financial circumstances and investment goals. By leveraging tools like lumpsum and mutual fund SIP calculators, you can make well-informed decisions and embark on a path towards financial prosperity and security.

In the dynamic landscape of investments, the choice ultimately boils down to individual preferences and financial objectives. Whether opting for the disciplined approach of SIP or the strategic flexibility of lumpsum investments, investors can harness the power of calculators to chart a course towards financial freedom and prosperity.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”