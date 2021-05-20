Restaurants and hotels reopen in Austria

From May 19, Austria will extend new measures accross its territory. Lockdown is being eased with fewer restrictions on leisure and cultural activities.

Austria is using immunity passes to allow businesses to reopen safely. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test, vaccination, or recovery from past infection will be required to access restaurants, hotels, and other cultural and leisure facilities.

Although restrictions are being gradually lifted within Austria, travel from outside Europe remains limited.

Direct flights from India to Austria are suspended until 6 June 2021, and passengers who have been to India in the last 10 days must have a negative COVID-19 LAMP, PCR, or TMA test result from no more than 72 hours before departure. There is also a 10-day mandatory quarantine requirement.

The Austrian Embassy in India can provide further information about travelling during the pandemic.

Austria Immunity Card

As mentioned above, proof of immunity is part of Austria’s plan to ease the nationwide lockdown. An immunity card, also known as a ‘green pass’, will be issued to residents who have:

* Been fully vaccinated

* Recently recovered from COVID-19

* Tested negative

Initially, the pass will simply be a paper or electronic proof of immunity through one of the 3 forms listed above.

The pass will be checked at the entrance to hotels, restaurants, and cultural events. There are plans to introduce a QR code before the end of June to make the verification process quicker.

It is hoped the pass will help boost economic activity and help businesses recover without compromising health.

Hotels in Austria to Reopen

Hotels across Austria can open from May 19. Guests are required to present a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination or past infection when checking in.

Other safety measures include wearing an FFP2 face mask in all public spaces and social distancing between groups of guests.

To access a hotel restaurant, customers should provide an entry test. Self-tests will be made available for guests to take every 48 hours.

It’s a good idea to check in advance which catering facilities will be available at the hotel. Buffet-style service is permitted provided hygiene guidelines are followed.

Rules for Restaurant Dining

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen from May 19. Previously, only take out, and delivery services had been permitted outside of Vorarlberg.

A negative test result, vaccination certificate, or proof of recovery is required to dine in a restaurant. Under the new rules, up to 4 adults plus children may share a table indoors, 10 people outdoors.

An FFP2 mask must be worn whenever a diner is away from their table and there can be no eating or drinking at the bar. Restaurants may open until 10 pm in the evening. This is a big step for the hospitality industry and diners are making reservations for their favourite eateries.

What Are the Rules for Children?

Anyone wishing to visit hotels and restaurants with their family may wonder which rules apply to children. Here is a summary of the key requirements:

* Face masks—children must wear FFP2 masks above the age of 14. Children aged 6 to 14 may wear a regular mask.

* Entry tests—children need an entry test to access restaurants and hotels from the age of 10

Other Lockdown Measures in Austria

Here is a summary of other activities that will be permitted with certain restrictions in place from May 19.

* Sports—indoor sports are allowed with access tests, masks do not need to be worn when practising sport.

l* Cultural events—20 square meters per person must be available in indoor cinemas, sports venues, and large cultural events. One seat must be left empty between bubbles. Indoor events are capped at 1,500 attendees, 3,000 outdoors, not exceeding 50% capacity.

* Museums—20 square meters per person is required and an FFP2 mask must be worn.

Weddings and other large celebrations are currently not permitted, it is hoped that such events may return by the summer.

Business Travel to Austria

Direct flights from India are suspended and anyone who has visited India in the last 10 days is subject to quarantine. A negative PCR test is also required.

The following groups of travellers are exempt from quarantine but not from PCR test requirements:

* Humanitarian aid workers

* People on official or legal duties

* One person accompanying another for medical reasons

* People visiting an international institution in Vienna for official purposes

Business travellers arriving from Austria for reasons other than those listed are not exempt from quarantine.

All passengers need to complete a Pre-Travel-Clearance form online before starting their journey. Austria’s entry requirements are subject to change at short notice, travellers must ensure they have the latest travel information before making any arrangements.