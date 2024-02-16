It is time to change your mattress!

Have you ever wondered why you feel sore and tired after a good night’s sleep? Have you ever considered the impact your mattress has on your daily life? The quality of our sleep profoundly influences our overall well-being. Our bed is the only piece of furniture that we use for 6-8 hours every night. Yet, we tend to ignore the comfort and the support it provides us and often compromise on the quality of our sleep surface – the mattress.

A mattress, our sleep sanctuary, is the place we come to at the end of the day, to relax and rejuvenate for the next day. It’s the place that determines our health and longevity.

Quality sleep on a supportive mattress can boost immune function, enhance cognitive performance, and promote emotional well-being. Neglecting your mattress can lead to back pain, stiffness, and poor sleep quality, impacting overall health.

Despite all the benefits a good mattress can bring to the quality of your life, changing the mattress at the right time is often overlooked. During our interaction with our customers, we learned that many still struggle to decide when a mattress should be changed. In this article, let’s look at signs your mattress gives you so you know it’s time to change it.

A comfortable mattress on a platform bed frame

When to change your mattress?

If it does not feel cushiony, this could mean your mattress is sagging or has indentations. Over time, mattresses can develop permanent indentations where you typically sleep, leading to uneven support and discomfort.

If you struggle to find a comfortable position, this could mean your mattress has lumps or bulges. Wear and tear can cause the internal materials of a mattress to shift, resulting in lumps or bulges that can create pressure points.

If you feel persistent discomfort, this could mean your mattress has lost its core. If you wake up feeling stiff, sore, or in pain, even after a whole night’s sleep, it may indicate that your mattress is no longer providing adequate support.

If you are constantly battling allergies or respiratory issues, it could mean your mattress has accumulated mold and dust mites. An old mattress can get dust mites, allergens, and mold, triggering allergies or exacerbating respiratory problems.

The springs in your mattress creak, indicating that your spring mattress has lost its tensile strength. A spring mattress that makes noise when you move, or creaks, when you get in and out of bed, may have broken or worn-out internal components.

If your sleep quality has been consistently poor and you find yourself tossing and turning, experiencing frequent awakenings, or feeling tired despite spending enough time in bed, it could be a sign that your mattress is contributing to poor sleep quality.

What to look for in a new mattress? How to choose the right mattress?

If the above signs tell you it’s time to change your mattress, you should be in the market now looking for a perfect mattress that aligns with all your needs.

6-8 years ago the market for technologically superior mattresses was still budding, and the options were limited. Today, the market has many options; every mattress brand offers customised solutions to meet your needs. Let’s explore some modern solutions offered by luxury mattress brands like Magniflex that help address any sleep-related issue.

Dual Core Technology: If you share your bed with a partner, pick a mattress that provides different comfort levels for your needs. Mattresses with dual cores consist of sheets made from materials with varying comfort levels. These mattresses feature two parts that can be flipped, providing different types of support - soft, medium-firm, and firm.

Patented Memoform: Magniflex developed a unique foam that responds to body weight rather than heat. The composition of this special material is different from the countless varieties of memory foam that are available in the market. The patented Memoform resists deformation, is hypoallergenic, long-lasting, and supports the body’s contours to provide excellent orthopedic support to your body. Look for an open cell technology Memoform from Magniflex for your next mattress.

Patented Stretch Technology: If you suffer from back ailments or have undergone surgery and are recuperating, you should look for a mattress made with Patented Stretch Technology. These high-tech mattresses help reduce back and neck pain, improve blood flow, revitalise the discs, and stretch and decompress the spinal column.

Mattresses made with Patented Stretch Technology have special layers with tilted sections that adapt to the body’s pressure. It stretches the body from the lower back to the cervical area and from the lower back towards the feet.

Electric Beds: If you are someone who has elderly parents at home, or you like reading and watching TV for long durations, and you prefer a lounge set-up in the corner of your room, then an Adjustable Electric Bed by Magniflex would be a great addition to your home or the recreation and rest room of your office.

An adjustable bed with wireless remote control, perfect for relaxing in different positions

Made with a superior German Motor, this bed is noiseless and has a wireless option. It provides separate adjustments of the height of the head, shoulders, torso, and legs. The unique built-in plates distribute the body weight evenly, and the special shock absorbers respond to the body’s weight based on crucial pressure points.

Massaging Beds: If you suffer from varicose veins, blood clots, or restless leg syndrome, look for a mattress packed with a massaging system. A mattress with a massaging system comes with a serrated patented Memoform (memory foam) that aids in improving your blood circulation and acts as a masseuse while you sleep.

Mattresses that keep you cool: If you live in tropical weather or experience extended periods of extreme summer, you must be familiar with frequently waking at night due to sweat and discomfort. To address this problem, Magniflex introduced a mattress to keep you cool and sweat-free. It is made with a unique Japanese fabric that has a temperature-regulating feature. This fabric can wick away moisture and keep you fresh and relaxed throughout the night.

An Eco-Friendly Mattress: Luxury mattresses that do not make you feel guilty. Eco-friendly mattresses are for those who desire comfort and sustainability. These mattresses are made with natural and sustainable materials like patented Memoform and natural wood fabric. The materials are thoughtfully picked to provide an ideal sleep temperature irrespective of weather conditions.

If you are in the market looking to exchange your mattress, do your thorough research and learn the new technological advancements that improve the quality of the mattresses. Make sure the mattress you buy is certified for quality and sustainability. Here are some of the certifications you should always look for while purchasing a new mattress:

Certifications for Mattresses:

OEKO-TEX – This certification ensures the absence of toxic and harmful substances to people and the environment. Made in Italy – Made in Italy is synonymous with excellent quality and comfort. IMCI – 100% Made in Italy quality certificate certifies that all the designs, production, and supplies of raw materials took place in Italy. CFR1633, FIRA – This certifies that the mattress is flame-retardant. GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) – This certification confirms that the fabrics used are made entirely from organic materials while guaranteeing the utmost protection for human beings and the environment. LGA Certified – The LGA-tested certificate guarantees the toughness of the material used.

Type of Mattresses:

Here are some types of mattresses; let’s look at the pros and cons of every type of mattress available on the market today, based on which you could make an informed decision while choosing your new mattress.

Type of Mattress Pros Cons Spring / Innerspring Coil Mattress Commonly used worldwide.



Made from steel coils as a supportive base.



Variations in coils affect the feel and durability of the mattress. Can feel noisy when shifting positions.



Shorter life span.



Can cause an interruption in sleep



The tensile strength of the coils creates discomfort. Latex Mattresses Made from either natural or synthetic latex from rubber trees



An excellent option for an environmentally safe product People with latex allergies can find them as an irritant.



It is not great for motion isolation and causes partner disturbance.



It is not as comfortable as patented Memoform / Patented Memory foam. Hybrid Mattresses – Spring combined with memory

foam or Latex

Provides the combined benefits of spring and memory

foam/latex

Hybrid mattresses trap a lot of heat.



Not suitable for hot sleepers Eco-friendly Mattresses For the environmentally conscious



Are perceived as sustainable



They are made from natural materials like cotton, wool, recycled fabrics, etc. Do not offer comfort.



It is not durable, thereby resulting in faster exchange and more wastage.



It tends to get lumpy or loose depending on the materials used. Ordinary Memory Foam Popularly found everywhere



Offers varied comfort levels – soft, medium firm & firm



It is affordable & highly durable.



Responds to weather conditions Uses highly toxic materials and gives out a toxic odour



May cause allergies with long-term usage



Retains heat and moisture.



Foam gets harder in winter and softer in summer. Comfort changes as per the season.



It can get mouldy if the hygiene of the mattress is not maintained.



Does not offer any ergonomic support. Patented Memory Foam Developed and patented by Magniflex.



Provides uniform comfort and support to all body parts.



Provides excellent support for the lower back during sudden movements.



Open cell structure improves the breathability of the mattress and keeps it fresh, mold-free and hygienic.



Processed using water instead of toxic chemicals.



Absence of toxic odour

Long-lasting, durable and sustainable



Suitable for all body types and sleep positions.



Provides the same comfort in all weather conditions. Found exclusively in mattresses by Magniflex.

Recognising the signs indicating it’s time to exchange your mattress is crucial for excellent sleep quality and overall well-being. Knowing when to bid farewell to your old mattress opens the door to rejuvenated rest and enhanced comfort, whether it’s discomfort, sagging, or simply the passage of time. By understanding what to look for in a new mattress and prioritising your sleep health, embark on a journey to better sleep, and wake up each morning feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. So, here’s to investing in your sleep and embracing the transformative power of a quality mattress upgrade. Love thy body and invest in the right mattress.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”