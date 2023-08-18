Becoming a parent is not just exciting but comes with a whole set of responsibilities. For the mother, it is even more crucial because she undergoes the highs and lows of pregnancy, and at the same time, ensure the well-being of the foetus. While it is important to take special care for the mother and the baby, it is also important to secure finances. That’s where maternity health insurance steps in.

With rising healthcare costs, it is important to sign up for a plan that covers everything from pregnancy-related costs to childbirth. After all, deliveries in today’s day and age cost big money and paying out of your own pocket is not sustainable.

That’s exactly why some insurance companies that offer maternity health cover include pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, pre- and post-natal expenses, delivery expenses, ambulance charges, hospitalisation charges, pregnancy complications and more. The mentioned covers may vary based on the plan selected and offering, as per underwriting guidelines.

Moreover, such insurance policies also cover hospital expenses of the baby up to 90 days, which includes any vaccinations or other medical requirements. In certain cases, the cost of undergoing infertility treatment also comes under the ambit of maternity health insurance. The mentioned covers may vary based on the plan selected and offering, as per underwriting guidelines.

Read on to know more about maternity health benefits.

Are there any exclusions?

Yes. There are certain exclusions that one must know of before they sign up for maternity health benefits. For instance, medical expenses of the newborn aren’t covered under the maternity plan. Further, expenses relating to sterility and infertility such as contraception, sterilization, using assisted reproduction services such as IVF, ZIFT, GIFT, and ICSI are excluded. In addition, gestational surrogacy and reversal of sterilization are also excluded from maternity health coverage.

Who is eligible for maternity health benefits?

Most health insurance companies do not have stringent guidelines when it comes to offering maternity health cover and entry age may vary as per underwriting guidelines. However, the entry age depends on the maternity coverage that you have bought. These policies, generally, have a waiting period of 12 months from the date of inception, depending on the policy/product which you have selected the waiting period may vary, so it’s crucial to sign up for it beforehand if starting a family is on your mind. While these are generic conditions, certain insurance companies may have their own guidelines. It’s better to check with them before you sign up for any plan.

A few things about maternity health benefits to keep in mind

● Maternity health coverage may be offered as part of a family floater health insurance plan or even as an add-on option in other health insurance policies.

● While getting maternity health coverage as an add-on with another policy is advised, if you can’t do that then don’t worry. Sign up for a separate maternity insurance plan, which may prove to be a little more expensive but will provide adequate cover to the mother and baby.

● In most cases, 60 days pre-hospitalisation and 90 days post-hospitalisation costs are included in the policy, do check whether it is applicable for maternity coverage. However, make sure you go through the list of inclusions and exclusions before zeroing in on a plan.

● The maternity cover that is extended to you is based on the sum insured you had fixed at the time of purchasing or renewing the policy. The maternity coverage will have sub-limits, which may vary as per underwriting guidelines.

What maternity cover should you choose?

It is but natural to face confusion when buying maternity cover today. Amid the sea of options available, it is a good idea to go with an insurance provider that has credibility and a consistent track record like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Here are the benefits you will receive if you sign up for Bajaj Allianz’s maternity cover:

Pre- and post-natal cover: This will cover all the costs associated with pregnancy, including health check-ups and medicines before and after childbirth, this will vary based on the policy/plan selected and as per underwriting guidelines. The pre- and post-natal cover will include all the medical expenses from 30 days before due date and 30-60 days after delivery for both mother and the child, the days mentioned may vary as per the coverage selected. *

Delivery cover: This benefit will ensure the delivery of a healthy baby while you are hospitalized as an inpatient for delivery with the assistance of well-qualified medical professionals. Maternity cover will cover the amount with certain sub-limits in accordance with the mode of delivery, be it normal or caesarean. *

Newborn cover: Under this benefit, the newborn child’s health needs are covered. In case the baby suffers from congenital diseases or other complications, the expenses will be covered for up to 90 days from birth. *

Vaccination cover: Moreover, the maternity benefit under health insurance will also cover all the necessary vaccinations of the new born baby up to 90 days, as recommended by the Indian Pediatric Association will be covered under the Maternity Expenses Sum Insured . *

So, think no more and ensure protection for the mother and baby with the maternity health cover by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and get ready to embrace the joys of parenthood!

