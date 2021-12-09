Velotio eyes 100 crore revenue in 5th year of operation

Velotio Technologies, a top software engineering company reports clocking 100 crore revenue by the end of 2021. Trusted for its high-end technology capabilities, Velotio has consistently been recording 60% YoY growth since its inception. Continued growth and diversification within the existing client base along with the new customer wins have helped fuel Velotio’s growth.

In 5 years of operations, the company had worked with over 90 global customers including NASDAQ-listed enterprises, unicorn startups, YCombinator and Sequoia funded companies, and cutting-edge product companies.

Velotio’s tech expertise includes full-stack product development, Cloud & DevOps, and Data Engineering. Velotio is helping its startup customers achieve significant business milestones and is also accelerating digital transformation for enterprise customers during this global pandemic.

The company is led by industry veterans, Kalpak Shah (Founder & CEO at Velotio Technologies) and Chirag Jog (Founder & CTO at Velotio Technologies) along with the founding team members Madhur Nawandar and Pranav Kulkarni who spearhead Velotio to keep delivering robust and innovative digital solutions. As the company is growing at a rapid pace, it is expanding into new industry verticals. Over the past year, Velotio has been growing its presence in domains like healthcare, SaaS, fintech, future of work, media, and GovTech.

The past year also brought numerous accolades for Velotio. The company was recognized as a ‘Top software development company- 2021’ by Clutch and GoodFirms. Great Place to Work® which is the global authority on workplace culture, certified Velotio as one of the best companies to work for in India.

Currently, with a team of 250+ people with deep expertise in Cloud & DevOps, Data Engineering, QA, Web, and Mobile app development, Velotio is all set to continue its business expansion. “As we expand our footprint into new domains, we are scaling up our recruitment in technical roles and hiring over 200 engineers in the next year. Also, setting up strategic business units, hiring department heads and team leads will take center stage in the early quarters of next year.“, says Chirag Jog, CTO at Velotio Technologies.

Maturing past the 5-year milestone, Velotio is looking at both organic and inorganic growth opportunities with plans to acquire other product development companies in 2022. The company has bootstrapped its way into becoming a profitable organization serving customers in the USA, India, and Europe with plans to expand into additional international markets.

“It is exciting to see how quickly we are growing and we aim to move forward with more passion and determination. We will continue to invest in the technical growth of our team, and new emerging technologies to help our customers achieve their business goals”, said Kalpak Shah, CEO at Velotio Technologies.

Velotio’s leadership team has been focused on building top-tier company culture with lots of learning and growth opportunities. The company takes great pride in its transparent work atmosphere, meaningful peer relationships, and its tech community. To attract global quality talent, the company has also introduced remote-friendly work policies.