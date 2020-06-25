Local is the new global

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for India to become ‘Vocal for Local’ can turn out to be a great opportunity for Indian electronics and telecom equipment makers to establish themselves in the global market.
The changing geopolitical situation, with China losing favour as the hub of manufacturing, can provide impetus to Indian companies to grab the opportunity.
“Indian brands have shown immense strength and resilience over the years and are quite competitive when compared to their MNC counterparts. Good Indian companies are investing in the MNCs’ stronghold like R&D, marketing, manufacturing, to name a few. and have bridged the gap immensely,” said a Havells spokesperson.
Over the last few years, many Indian brands have been actively investing in R&D and advanced manufacturing to establish a stronghold in the Indian market and export to global markets, Ankit Agarwal, CEO — Connectivity Solutions, STL, pointed out.
“The government’s vision of making ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is to reduce dependency on foreign products and focus on making local the new global, thereby, carving opportunities amid the crisis. However, the initiative doesn’t mean that India will cut itself off from the global development. It is promoting local manufacturing, local markets, local supply chain as the way ahead lies in local,” Agarwal said.
Godrej Appliances has been working in line with ‘Make in India’ and upping its indigenous manufacturing capabilities for the past three years, said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice-President, Godrej Appliances, who is also president of industry body CEAMA, adding that it is now ready to manufacture each of its categories in India. It will be prioritising further automation and digitisation, apart from introducing emerging technologies in its manufacturing, he added.
“But consumers today are discerning — they won’t buy Indian products and services just because the Government has mandated it,” Nandi added. Accordingly, Godrej Appliances is making efforts to focus on the quality of its products, rather than just the fact that they are being made in India, he said.
These companies also talked about the support they expect from the government for the same. The Government should promote design-led manufacturing of telecom products, having Indian IPR, said Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director & CEO, Tejas Networks Ltd. Private telcos in India should also be incentivised to buy domestic products compared to imports, he added.
“The recent geo-political situation has created a great export opportunity for Indian telecom projects, since customers want to diversify their sourcing from specific countries and are also concerned about security of their telecom infrastructure. While India has global brand recognition for ICT (information and communication) services, we need to proactively invest and build a brand for Indian ICT products,” said Nayak. The government should set up a dedicated line of credit of at least $1 billion for promoting telecom project exports, and set aside funds for providing subsidies for brand-building of Indian ICT products in global forums, he added.
Agarwal said the government can also accelerate investments of at least one per cent of GDP, in line with global benchmarks, towards strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure.
“The government should offer capital subsidy and production-linked incentives to local manufacturers in addition to offering protection via duties. To encourage local manufacturing further, the government should also promote and give incentives to buyers to purchase locally manufactured goods. This will take care of both the demand and supply side alike,” said Nandi.
(With inputs from Rajesh Kurup)
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...