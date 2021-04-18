Rethinking the role, liability of independent directors

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Neutrality and professional repute can give a board a new paradigm of thinking through an ‘independent director’. The Board of Directors is in a fiduciary position with respect to the company. The independent director is part of the board, but is disconnected with the daily affairs of the company. This gives rise to the question of extent of his/her liability for collective actions of the board. Courts have now distinguished “connivance” from consent that it does not require the parties to be of one-mind. Additionally, in Chintalapati Srinivasa Raju Vs Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Apex Court recognised the role of independent directors, holding they are not responsible for the conduct of the business of the company. Therefore, there is a window for caveat in legal principal to make an independent director under the exemption from vicarious liability exist.
The Supreme Court in Sunil Bharti Mittal Vs Central Bureau of Investigation had elucidated that the principle of alter ego can only be applied to make a company liable for acts of a person or a group of persons who exercise significant and pervasive control over the affairs of the company. It was further noted that directors of the company can be held responsible for the wrong done by the company only where there is sufficient evidence to prove an active role and a criminal intent or if the relevant statute has specifically imposed liability on them, such as labour and environmental law statutes. Vicarious liability cannot be imposed on any director in the absence of a legislative mandate.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has recently submitted a paper to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs proposing an amendment to the Company Law to exempt independent directors from vicarious criminal liability for the offences committed by the company. The increasing liability was leading to resignations and flight of talented pool from the board. The suggestion coming forward is that the proceedings against independent directors may be initiated only when there is prima facie evidence of their possible involvement in the matter, rather than as a matter of course.
An independent director under the law can be held liable only for those acts of omission or commission that occurred with their knowledge, attributable through Board processes, and with their consent or connivance, or where the directors did not act diligently (section 149(12) of the Companies Act, 2013). The CII suggested that as a general principle, penalties ought to be limited to fines instead of imprisonment on independent directors.
MCA notified recently under Section 32 & 40 of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2020 that public companies can now remunerate their non-executive directors, including independent directors, even if they are in making losses or have inadequate profits. The Ministry has specified the maximum yearly remuneration that could be paid to them by such companies. The limits of remuneration have been defined in Schedule V.
(The author is an advocate and CEO of Indian Law Watch)
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...