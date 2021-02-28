Big eye on sky

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A ₹30-crore, 4-m diameter reflecting telescope is being set up in the pristine Himalayas — at Devasthal, 60 km from Nainital, Uttarakhand. But India is spending only ₹3 crore on this.
The rest of the money for the International Liquid Mirror Telescope is coming from Belgium and Canada, Dipankar Banerjee, Director, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (AIRES), told Quantum. This international telescope would have come up last year but for the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, AIRES is aiming to inaugurate the telescope by the end of 2021.
A liquid mirror telescope coated with mercury is much cheaper than the conventional ones, Bannerjee said. To compare, another 3.6-m diameter telescope in the same premises cost ₹250 crore to set up.
This telescope is fixed, which means it can observe only those objects that wade into its view. Typical target objects are gamma ray bursts and space debris. The telescope can also observe distant stars, faint stars — of magnitude 25 or 26, which is really faint. The brightness of a star is measured in terms of ‘magnitude’ — the smaller the number, the brighter the star.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...