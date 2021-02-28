Not slippery at all

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Here is an adhesive that you can wash in a flood of water — it will still remain sticky. Such is this engineered material.
Watching lizards scampering on walls, Prof Animangu Ghatak, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-Kanpur, wondered how the pads in the reptile’s feet never lose their adhesiveness. That led him to develop a mat with nanoscopic pyramidal bumps on its surface that are capable of attracting dust particles. If you step on it, it will absorb the dust particles on your shoe soles. Once the adhesive is saturated with particulate matter, you just wash it. The surface maintains its stickiness. This mat can be used in ICUs of hospitals, clean rooms, facilities housing sophisticated equipment and as a component of air filters. The product is yet to be commercialised. When it comes to the market, we’ll know how it sticks with customers.
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...