Advanced heat sinks

As anybody who has used a mobile phone or a computer knows, electronic devices produce heat that need to be dissipated away. Thermal management in electronics is a $ 10 billion industry. IIT Bombay professors, Shankar Krishnan and Sripriya Ramamoorthy, have developed a 3D printed, electroplated heat sink that can do the job better than the conventional ones. “Existing approaches to heat exchanging and heat sinks achieve different functions using different dedicated units. In this technology, multiple functions have been integrated into a single unit,” says a press release of IIT Bombay. The technology can also be used to develop heat pipes, vapor chambers and for noise reduction.