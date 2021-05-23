The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Imphal, and the Botanical Survey of India have jointly brought out a ‘compendium of anti-viral medicinal plants’ in North East India. It lists 70 plants and gives details of their phytochemical profiles. It cites pharmacological and clinical studies and gives toxicological information along with contraindications. These plants can help reduce the Covid-19-associated death rate, it says. Some plants have been shown to have aphrodisiacal properties.