Science and Technology

Compendium

| Updated on May 23, 2021

The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Imphal, and the Botanical Survey of India have jointly brought out a ‘compendium of anti-viral medicinal plants’ in North East India. It lists 70 plants and gives details of their phytochemical profiles. It cites pharmacological and clinical studies and gives toxicological information along with contraindications. These plants can help reduce the Covid-19-associated death rate, it says. Some plants have been shown to have aphrodisiacal properties.

Published on May 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.