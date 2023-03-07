FOR WEB ONLY

The National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) based here, will organise a ‘Start-up Conclave’ on March 13.

To be conducted jointly with the Kerala Start-up Mission on the sidelines of the ‘One Week One Lab’ programme on the CSIR-NIIST campus from March 13 to 17, the conclave is expected to be attended by at least 300 representatives from start-ups from across the country, a CSIR-NIIST spokesman said here..

Registration link

Applicants may register themselves either on link bit.ly/NIISTCON23 or by phone 9995632522 (RS Praveen Raj, convenor). This would be a great opportunity for start-ups to come together and deliberate on R&D support from research institutes and financial support from funding agencies, among others, the spokesman said.

There will be two panel discussions after the inauguration. The first is on ‘Technology and R&D requirements of Startups’, while the second is on ‘Opportunities and Financial support for Startups.’ An exhibition of CSIR-NIIST technologies and products is also being arranged. There will also be stalls from startu-ps and industries, who have licensed technologies/ knowhow from CSIR-NIIST, the spokesman added.

