FOR WEB ONLY
The National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) based here, will organise a ‘Start-up Conclave’ on March 13.
To be conducted jointly with the Kerala Start-up Mission on the sidelines of the ‘One Week One Lab’ programme on the CSIR-NIIST campus from March 13 to 17, the conclave is expected to be attended by at least 300 representatives from start-ups from across the country, a CSIR-NIIST spokesman said here..
Registration link
Applicants may register themselves either on link bit.ly/NIISTCON23 or by phone 9995632522 (RS Praveen Raj, convenor). This would be a great opportunity for start-ups to come together and deliberate on R&D support from research institutes and financial support from funding agencies, among others, the spokesman said.
There will be two panel discussions after the inauguration. The first is on ‘Technology and R&D requirements of Startups’, while the second is on ‘Opportunities and Financial support for Startups.’ An exhibition of CSIR-NIIST technologies and products is also being arranged. There will also be stalls from startu-ps and industries, who have licensed technologies/ knowhow from CSIR-NIIST, the spokesman added.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.