Science and Technology

Fortifying milk

| Updated on March 14, 2021

How to enhance the nutritional content of milk? Feed the animals brahmi and aloe vera, says the National Dairy Research institute, Karnal. A study revealed that rumen microbes can be “manipulated” to enhance the nutraceutical value of milk by increasing the amount of unsaturated fatty acids and reducing the saturated fatty acids content in milk. Foods enriched with Bacopa monnieri (brahmi) and aloe vera were found to modulate the rumen fermentation by changing the biohydrogenating microflora and enhancing beneficial fatty acids and decreasing the SFA content of milk in lactating goats, besides modulating the antioxidant potential.

Published on March 14, 2021
