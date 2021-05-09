From anything to fuels

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
An IIT-Madras incubated start-up calls itself X2Fuels and Energy Pvt Ltd, because it believes it can convert any waste, including wet, city wastes, into fuels that can be blended with refinery products. The heart of the technology, pioneered by Vinu Ravikrishnan, professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, and Satya Chakravarthy, professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, is a process called ‘hydrothermal liquefaction’ — the breaking down of complex molecules in the feedstock under controlled pressure and temperature in a pressure vessel. The process mimics Mother Earth, says Ravikrishnan. A key advantage of this process is that it gains by the presence of water, as opposed to other processes where the feedstock has to be dried first. Under the temperature and pressure conditions, water, which is a polar molecule, turns similar to hydrocarbons, which are non-polar and of lower density. And, the water quality does not matter. Ravikrishnan is studying the suitability of seawater.
For wastes that are more homogeneous, such as agri-residues and industrial wastes, X2Fuels has another process — microwave-assisted pyrolysis — or microwave-based heating, which also yields a kind of oil that can be blended with refinery products.
The oils from these two processes can also be upgraded to automotive quality by yet another process called ‘catalytic hydro de-oxygenation’ — which involves removal of oxygen using catalysts. (Elemental oxygen helps burning, but in a compound the gas hampers burning.) X2Fuels names the public sector company Engineers India Ltd among its partners.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...