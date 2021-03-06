Now, users would need to sign in to RSVP via hyperlinks in Google Calendar email invitations

Users with a Google account will now be required to sign in in order to respond via hyperlinks in Google Calendar email invitations.

The tech giant is making it mandatory to sign in in order to prevent unauthorised users from responding on a user’s behalf.

“In order to prevent unauthorised users from responding on your behalf to Google Calendar event invitations, you’ll now be required to be logged in to use any of the RSVP hyperlinks in invite emails,” Google said in a blog post.

“Previously, organisers or anyone with a specific invitee’s invitation copy could respond on behalf of that invitee,” it said.

When email invitations are sent in Google Calendar, users can RSVP with their response from options such as ‘Yes,’ ‘No’ or ‘Maybe’ by clicking on the relevant option within the invite. If a user is not logged in, the user would have to sign in to their Google Account in order to RSVP. The update only applies to users with a Google account.

The extended roll-out of the update has already begun.

It is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.