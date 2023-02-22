Kerala-based KIMSHEALTH, a quaternary care hospital network offering healthcare services in India and West Asia, won the ‘Best Health IT Project of the Year Award’ at the 10th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with IT, which concluded in New Delhi recently.

Group CIO Sreeni Venugopal received the award for ‘IT innovation to automate surgical sponge tracking.’ This innovation had earlier won the 1st Runner-Up award at the CAHOTECH 2022, organised by the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) in September 2022.

Honouring big findings

On the other hand, the annual Best Health IT Project of the Year award was given away by the US-based International College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. It recognises and honours significant contributions made by healthcare organisations across various fields, a spokesman for KIMSHEALTH said here.

The award-winning solution uses IoT technology to track surgical sponges used during surgeries. It ensures fast and accurate detection and tallying of all surgical sponges used before and after any surgery. This reduces the risk of retained surgical sponges and improves the turnaround time of surgeries, which benefits the patient, the spokesman pointed out.

Interactive environment

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives is an executive organisation with over 5,000 members in 56 countries and two US territories. It partners over 150 healthcare IT businesses and professional services firms, providing an interactive and trusted environment that enables industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocates for the effective use of information management to improve healthcare.

