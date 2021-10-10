Marie’s hidden love

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
An X-ray machine can see through your body — why can’t it read Marie’s love letters, even the bits that are “for your eyes only”?
“I love you madly,” wrote Marie-Antoinette, queen of France and wife of Louis XVI, to her paramour Axel von Fersen, a Swedish count.
Her letters, historians say, went through several intermediaries before it reached the intended recipient — such was the complexity of an extramarital affair during the tumultous days of the French Revolution.
The few surviving specimens of the secret correspondence show that somebody had blacked out the sweet words that came ripping out of the heart — no doubt, for reasons of discretion. It has been speculated, with some basis, that it was Fersen himself.
But now, technology has laid bare all. The Smithsonian Magazine, quoting a paper published in Science Advances, says X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy helped researchers unearth the hidden words. The technology can tell apart different inks, so the original writing under the blackout was revealed.
Whether Marie-Antoinette, who met her end in 1793 at the thin edge of the guillotine, had a physical relationship with Fersen or it was platonic, has been a matter of speculation and gossip for over two centuries. But there are some secrets that even X-ray fluorescence cannot pierce through.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...