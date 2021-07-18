Oversight on genome editing

An expert advisory committee of WHO has released two ‘companion reports’ giving the first global recommendations to help ensure human genome editing is used for public health, with an emphasis on safety, effectiveness, and ethics.

The reports, released on July 12, contains a forward-looking governance framework for oversight mechanisms for research into, and potential application of human genome editing technology at the institutional, national, regional, and international levels.

Prof Maneesha Inamdar of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru, an expert in human embryonic stem cell derivation, is in the committee.