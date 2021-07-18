Science and Technology

News

Oversight on genome editing

| Updated on July 18, 2021

An expert advisory committee of WHO has released two ‘companion reports’ giving the first global recommendations to help ensure human genome editing is used for public health, with an emphasis on safety, effectiveness, and ethics.

The reports, released on July 12, contains a forward-looking governance framework for oversight mechanisms for research into, and potential application of human genome editing technology at the institutional, national, regional, and international levels.

Prof Maneesha Inamdar of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru, an expert in human embryonic stem cell derivation, is in the committee.

Published on July 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

genetics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.