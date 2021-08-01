Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Aluminium is a light metal that has many industrial applications as it can be easily cast, machined and shaped. However, atmospheric degradation due to contaminants and humidity significantly limits its performance and sustainability. Besides, the leaching of aluminium causes environmental and health issues.
Now, researchers have developed a nano-structured self-cleaning aluminium surface, which could have multiple applications ranging from biomedical to aerospace and automobiles to household appliances. The process is easily scalable to industrial-level production.
Harpreet Singh Grewal, Harpreet Singh Arora and Gopinath Perumal, researchers from the Department of Mechanical Engineering; and Sajal Kumar Ghosh and Priya Mandal from Department of Physics, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, have jointly developed the surface, which shows immense mechanical, chemical, and thermal durability, and restricted corrosion and leaching.
They developed a flake-like nano-structure on aluminium surface by heating the sample in water at 80 degrees C for an hour. The surface obtained by this facile and environment-friendly approach showed a complete wetting nature (ability of liquid to spread over a solid surface). A coating of low surface energy hydrocarbon material ensures water droplets immediately roll off the surface. This makes it self-cleaning, reducing bacterial adhesion and growth, and hence suited for medical devices, including dental implants and heart-assistive devices.
