Sunil Mittal-backed OneWeb launches 36 more satellites

Bharti group backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today confirmed the next successful launch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

This launch brings OneWeb a step closer to the start of commercial service by the end of the year.

This latest launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 218 satellites. These will form part of OneWeb’s 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. There is now only one launch to go until the company has the satellites required to enable its connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by June 2021.

This launch represents the fourth in a five-launch programme to enable OneWeb to offer connectivity across the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, the Arctic Seas and Canada. This service is expected to be switched on before the end of the year and OneWeb intends to make global service available in 2022.

OneWeb Satellites CEO James Hinds commented: “Today’s successful launch highlights the great industrial partnership we have with OneWeb and Airbus. With more than 200 satellites built in our factory, we are extremely proud of our team’s high-quality and fast production of satellites. Supporting OneWeb’s mission and constellation deployment is creating hundreds of highly skilled manufacturing and engineering jobs in the Space Coast, and we are excited to be a part of the progress made today, bringing us all one step closer to delivering global connectivity.”