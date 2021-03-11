Surgeries should be postponed for Covid-19 patients; high death risk: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
According to a new international study, surgeries should be postponed for around two months if a patient contracts coronavirus.
The study stated that Covid-19 patients are more than two-and-a-half times more likely to die after a surgery.
Also read: Allergic reactions to mRNA in Covid-19 vaccine rare; curable: Study
Researchers carried out the study to calculate the optimal duration of planned delay for surgery if a person tests positive for Covid-19.
The authors conducted an international, multicentre, prospective cohort study of 140,231 patients. The patients were undergoing elective or emergency surgery in 116 countries last year in October.
Surgical patients with pre-operative SARS-CoV-2 infection were compared with those without previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. The primary outcome measure was 30-day post-operative mortality.
Lead author Dr. Shilpa Sharma, paediatric surgeon, AIIMS, New Delhi, said: “Thirty one doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, participated in the study, including patients from surgery, paediatric surgery, orthopaedics, cardiothoracic surgery, cardiac anaesthesia, neurosurgery, and neuroanaesthesia.”
She added: “For the first time, it gives us evidence about the least amount of time delay in doing surgery that would optimise final outcomes.”
Also read: Delaying Covid vaccine second dose can reduce case numbers in near term, says study
“However, this needs to be balanced by the disease risk to the patient. At AIIMS, we have been doing RTPCR /CBNAAT routinely for screening all surgical patients. Many times, these have shown up positive, and where possible, we have delayed the surgery and waited for the patient to recover,” she further stated.
The study noted that adjusted 30-day mortality in patients who did not have SARS-CoV-2 infection was 1.5 per cent. This was increased in patients operated at 0-2 weeks (4.0 per cent), 3-4 weeks (4.0 per cent), and at 5-6 weeks (3.6 per cent), but not at 7-8 weeks (1.5 per cent) after SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis.
It further observed that patients operated within six weeks of the Covid-19 test were also at an elevated risk of 30-day post-operative pulmonary complications.
The study was published in the journal Anaesthesia.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...