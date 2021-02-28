Dealing with dementia

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) happens when abnormal levels of naturally forming proteins clump together to form plaques that collect between neurons and disrupt cell functions. This is caused by the production and deposition of the amyloid beta peptide in the central nervous system. The multifactorial nature of AD, attributed to multifaceted amyloid toxicity, has kept researchers from developing an effective treatment.

Now, T Govindaraju, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, has designed a novel molecule that can reduce the toxicity of amyloid beta. This molecule could be a potential drug candidate to halt or cure dementia. The studies established the molecule, called TGR63, as the lead candidate to rescue neuronal cells from amyloid toxicity. Remarkably, it was also found to reduce amyloid burden in the cortex and hippocampus region of the brain, thereby reversing cognitive decline. This research has been published recently in the journal Advanced Therapeutics.

Currently available treatments provide only temporary relief, and there are no approved drugs that act directly on the disease mechanisms of Alzheimer’s.