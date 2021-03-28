Science and Technology

Talent pool

| Updated on March 28, 2021

The government has launched a ‘National Database on Indian-Origin Academicians Abroad’, containing information on 23,439 scientists or faculty and 3,674 PhD scholars from four major countries — the US, UK, Canada and Australia. The database will be useful to the scientific community and other stakeholders in forging research and academic collaborations, policy planning and so on. The US has the highest number of Indian-origin academicians (16,000), followed by the UK (3,700), Canada (3,100) and Australia (1,000).

Published on March 28, 2021
education
