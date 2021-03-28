Science and Technology

Tying up for AI

| Updated on March 28, 2021

The Indo-US Science and Technology Forum has launched a ‘US-India Artificial Intelligence Initiative’ for cooperation in priority areas for both countries. USIAI will serve as a platform to discuss opportunities, challenges and barriers for bilateral R&D collaboration, enable AI innovation, share ideas for developing an AI workforce, and recommend mechanisms for catalysing partnerships.

Published on March 28, 2021
