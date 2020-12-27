Marketing

Nuggets

2021’s colour code

| Updated on December 27, 2020 Published on December 27, 2020

In 2020, the Pantone Color Institute chose Classic Blue as the hue of the year. “Classic blue is a reassuring presence, instilling calm confidence and connection,” it said.

Ironically, far from reassuring, it turned out to be a year when everyone had the blues, quite literally.

For the year ahead, Pantone, whose colour cues are used by designers, fashion industry folks, retailers and marketers, has done the unprecedented and chosen two shades — Ultimate grey and Illuminating yellow. The selection of two independent colours communicates a deeper understanding of the importance of relationships and our need for one another, explained Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

