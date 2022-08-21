A new creative shop

Adman Titus Upputuru, former national creative director of Taproot Dentsu has launched his own firm, The Titus Upputuru Company. The writer, lyricist, director, said, that he had been in the industry for 25 years and felt that it was time to start up. “I thought a Silver Jubilee is the perfect time for me to launch this company. In my career, I have always been interested in the craft of writing, art direction, design, and photography. Over the last decade, I have had the opportunity to direct ad films and short films for brands. I wanted to combine these skill sets and offer the last mile in execution too,” he said.

Upputuru says his agency will tell stories keeping human at the heart of it. “People still choose brands that have a certain quality about them, that profess a certain human belief; brands that move people, that respect them. As a creative led company, we will wish to partner such brands, while obsessing about craft.”