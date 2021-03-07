Adobe digital trends 2021

Business priorities are changing in a post-Covid-19 world. According to Adobe’s 2021 Digital Trends Report, organisations are increasing their focus on adaptability and agility; the three barriers to a great digital experience are legacy technology and systems, workflow issues, and lack of digital skills and capabilities. Finally, it says empathy will be a key driver by brands for a better consumer experience, though, right now, organisations are a long way from displaying digital empathy.

Conducted in partnership with Econsultancy, the report surveyed 13,000 marketing, advertising, e-commerce, creative, and IT professionals across the world.