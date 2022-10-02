Media and entertainment company, Shemaroo, is taking Bollywood into the metaverse. It has launched a ‘Shemaroo Theatre’ that will be accessible on Metaverse platform, Decentraland, in partnership with Filmrare, a metaverse consulting and development company. This collaboration will open the window to a huge collection of Bollywood entertainment to the world. Shemaroo Theatre will take virtual visitors on an exciting screening experience that includes a plush lobby, box office counter, virtual trailer zones, along with popcorn and drinks counters for an immersive storytelling. The patrons will be treated to a Bollywood movie every Friday, starting 7th October 2022, which initially will be free for users.

