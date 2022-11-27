Kristen Cavallo, CEO of The Martin Agency, has been promoted to Global CEO of MullenLowe Group. She will also continue in her role as CEO at The Martin Agency. Cavallo will report to Alex Leikikh, Chairman, MullenLowe Group. As CEO of MullenLowe Group, Cavallo will oversee 20 offices in 13 countries, across the world’s top commercial markets with major hubs in the US, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Bogota. Cavallo was named “Executive of the Year” by Ad Age in 2019, while The Martin Agency was named “Agency of the Year” by Adweek in 2020 and 2021. “Mullen is where I fell in love with advertising,” said Cavallo. “And my career’s biggest risks and deepest rewards happened at Martin. I’m so excited about this opportunity to work with them both, because I get to do the work I love, with people I love.”

