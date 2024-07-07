Cheil X, part of Cheil SWA group, has adopted a new visual identity and philosophy which takes its muse from the agency’s Korean heritage. Cheil X is an independent full-service agency under the Cheil SWA group that manages the fast growing new client mandates in India. It has two full-fledged offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai. The Gurgaon team is helmed by Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth officer, Cheil X-Gurgaon, while Anurag Tandon leads the charge of newly opened Mumbai office.

