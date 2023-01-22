Mondelez India, Ogilvy Group and Leo Burnett India were big winners at The Advertising Club’s EFFIE India awards for 2022 held recently. Mondelez India was judged the EFFIE India Client of the Year, while Ogilvy Group was named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. The coveted Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign ‘Whisper: Changing the education system to keep girls in school.’

This year, EFFIE India, which acknowledges the impact and effectiveness of work done by agencies and clients, received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, and saw participation from 53 agencies. Over 490 judges judged the record-breaking 986 entries over three rounds. The criteria includes innovation, execution efficiency and communication impact.

Caped beauties

A Made in India fabric got on to the international stage when Aditya Birla Group's fabric brand Liva partnered with the 71st Miss Universe pageant, held at New Orleans, US, as the official fabric sponsor. For the first time in the history of the contest, capes were introduced in the contest with the countries' having the freedom to design these based on their sensibilities. All the 90 contestants from across the world wore LIVA capes made from the fluid fabric during the swimwear round.

This collaboration echoed the need of circular and sustainable fashion, and also about strengthening awareness around fluid fashion like Liva, that embodies the message of “LiveYourFlow”, at the most prestigious pageant of the world, said a company spokesperson.