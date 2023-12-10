Aalap Desai — former Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India — has announced the launch of TGTHR (Together), a new future-focussed, full-funnel ad agency. Desai introduces TGTHR as a place where happiness meets creativity to produce extraordinary results.

Desai who has in the past worked on popular brands like McDonald’s, Complan, Huggies, Nerolac, Videocon d2h, as well as youth-focused ones like Early Salary and MTV India, promises to produce different work. Speaking about the new agency, Desai says, “The idea behind TGTHR is to bring together expertise, talent and passion to deliver clients unparalleled quality, connectedness, and effectiveness. All the while ensuring that we love where we work.”

The agency boasts an impressive collective experience of 110+ years in advertising, 550+ International and National awards, and a track record of delivering over 12,000 campaigns. Headquartered in Mumbai, TGTHR also has branches in Delhi and Bengaluru.