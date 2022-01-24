hamburger

Marketing

Fashion in the Metaverse

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jan 24, 2022
image caption

Digital avatars and the clothes they’ll wear

Apparel and accessories brands are already giving a thought to what people’s digital avatars will wear in the metaverse. Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton and Burberry have all shown a glimpse of their virtual fashion line. Last year, Gucci created a virtual Gucci garden on gaming platform Roblox. But the well-known haute couture brands may face competition from nimble digital clothing brands in the metaverse. For instance, there are over 100 brands on DressX, a virtual fashion boutique that tests digital dresses.

Published on January 24, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you