Fashion in the Metaverse

Apparel and accessories brands are already giving a thought to what people’s digital avatars will wear in the metaverse. Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton and Burberry have all shown a glimpse of their virtual fashion line. Last year, Gucci created a virtual Gucci garden on gaming platform Roblox. But the well-known haute couture brands may face competition from nimble digital clothing brands in the metaverse. For instance, there are over 100 brands on DressX, a virtual fashion boutique that tests digital dresses.
Published on
January 24, 2022
