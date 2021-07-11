Ads celebrate brotherhood, family and Olympic fervour

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Time & Tide
Time and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this theme, and a thoughtful reminder to us to set aside time for loved ones. Lockdowns and WFH imperatives have forced everyone indoors, yet families are not giving each other time as workload has gone up enormously. Tide’s film, which shows a grandmother noticing how her granddaughter is spending time by herself as her harassed parents are caught up in chores all the time, rams home the message of how time should be spent on what is really important. P&G’s other fabric care brand Ariel’s had won accolades for its “Share the Load” messaging. Will Tide create as much impact?
The friendly kirana
Adigital campaign that caught the eye was one by OKCredit, an app that helps small businesses digitize. Its #PassHaiToKhaasHai celebrates neighbourhood stores in a compelling way . In telling sequences it conveys the warmth and comfort of neighbourhood stores that have taken care of our daily needs, and are a place where you run into friends and acquaintances.
Tokyo Talk
Olympic fervor has begun in earnest. Brands have started putting out their campaigns around the greatest sporting event, motivating team India. Out now is Kotak Mahindra Bank and Pullella Gopichand Badminton Foundation's Girl Power is Gold Power campaign that celebrates the spirit of all the women athletes taking part. The campaign video features badminton doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa, and mixed doubles and women doubles player N. Sikki Reddy. Kotak’s CSR arm Kotak Karma supports the Gopichand Academy in its quest to produce world class players. The creative agency that worked on the campaign is Enormous.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Shoe giant Nike has launched a free app in Southeast Asia and India (SEA&I). The Nike App connects Nike ...
Nail polish is not just for women. Wunderman Thompson’s Intelligence Brief for July points to the trend of men ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...