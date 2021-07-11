Ads celebrate brotherhood, family and Olympic fervour

Time & Tide

Time and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this theme, and a thoughtful reminder to us to set aside time for loved ones. Lockdowns and WFH imperatives have forced everyone indoors, yet families are not giving each other time as workload has gone up enormously. Tide’s film, which shows a grandmother noticing how her granddaughter is spending time by herself as her harassed parents are caught up in chores all the time, rams home the message of how time should be spent on what is really important. P&G’s other fabric care brand Ariel’s had won accolades for its “Share the Load” messaging. Will Tide create as much impact?

The friendly kirana

Adigital campaign that caught the eye was one by OKCredit, an app that helps small businesses digitize. Its #PassHaiToKhaasHai celebrates neighbourhood stores in a compelling way . In telling sequences it conveys the warmth and comfort of neighbourhood stores that have taken care of our daily needs, and are a place where you run into friends and acquaintances.

Tokyo Talk

Olympic fervor has begun in earnest. Brands have started putting out their campaigns around the greatest sporting event, motivating team India. Out now is Kotak Mahindra Bank and Pullella Gopichand Badminton Foundation's Girl Power is Gold Power campaign that celebrates the spirit of all the women athletes taking part. The campaign video features badminton doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa, and mixed doubles and women doubles player N. Sikki Reddy. Kotak’s CSR arm Kotak Karma supports the Gopichand Academy in its quest to produce world class players. The creative agency that worked on the campaign is Enormous.