New MC elected at Market Research Society of India

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Jul 10, 2022
Management committee at MRSI

Market research body elects Manish Makhijani as President

Manish Makhijani, Global Insights Director of Hindustan Unilever has been elected as the new President of Market Research Society of India (MRSI). He takes over from Sandeep Arora, Executive Vice President and Global Head — Research & Analytics Solutions, Datamatics Global Services. Additionally, in the new management committee for 2022-2024 of the market research body, Paru Minocha (from Kantar) and Saurin Shah (from Godrej Consumer Products) were elected as Vice-Presidents, Prashant Kolleri (NielsenIQ) as the Secretary, and Nitin Kamat (TAM Media Research) as the Treasurer.

Published on July 10, 2022
