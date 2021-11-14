On the Campaign Trail

Continuity in a brand’s messaging is good to see. Both The Man Company and Dabur Red have unveiled new films that carry forward their 2019 messaging, and reinforce the proposition.

A gentleman’s traits

Just before International Men’s Day, The Man Company has rolled out an extension of its 2019 campaign ‘Gentleman kise kehte hai’. Giving poetic expression to the self doubt and apprehensions that men face, given societal expectations, the three-minute video film narrative penned by Gaurav Solanki of Article 15 fame and voiced by Sona Mohapatra, shows men’s vulnerabilities. What’s interesting is that the campaign has been conceived by the company’s own creative team.

Chaubey ji is back

Dabur Red is back with a new set of films under its popular cricket led content series “#Sabkochabajaayenge”. It was during the ICC WC 2019 that we first saw the fun character of ‘Chaubey ji’, a big fan of the Indian cricket team. He is back now in a new avatar, the role played by Cyrus Broacha, delivering witty one liners as he tucks in while watching cricket.

Fresh proposition

Meat and seafood retail brand TenderCuts has unveiled its first 360-degree campaign featuring popular South Indian soap-opera couple Siddharth and Shreya. The films conceived by Lowe Lintas revolve around the freshness of the meat and “cut the way you love it”. The focus is more on the functional aspects of the brand.