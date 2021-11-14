On the Campaign Trail

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Continuity in a brand’s messaging is good to see. Both The Man Company and Dabur Red have unveiled new films that carry forward their 2019 messaging, and reinforce the proposition.
Just before International Men’s Day, The Man Company has rolled out an extension of its 2019 campaign ‘Gentleman kise kehte hai’. Giving poetic expression to the self doubt and apprehensions that men face, given societal expectations, the three-minute video film narrative penned by Gaurav Solanki of Article 15 fame and voiced by Sona Mohapatra, shows men’s vulnerabilities. What’s interesting is that the campaign has been conceived by the company’s own creative team.
Dabur Red is back with a new set of films under its popular cricket led content series “#Sabkochabajaayenge”. It was during the ICC WC 2019 that we first saw the fun character of ‘Chaubey ji’, a big fan of the Indian cricket team. He is back now in a new avatar, the role played by Cyrus Broacha, delivering witty one liners as he tucks in while watching cricket.
Meat and seafood retail brand TenderCuts has unveiled its first 360-degree campaign featuring popular South Indian soap-opera couple Siddharth and Shreya. The films conceived by Lowe Lintas revolve around the freshness of the meat and “cut the way you love it”. The focus is more on the functional aspects of the brand.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...