On the campaign trail

Mothers were centre stage of most campaigns in the fortnight gone by, with brands showing respect, love, humour and some cloying sentimentality on Mother’s Day.

Biba’s bonus for moms

Ethnic wear brand Biba’s film “Project Ghar” honours the homemaker mom. The ad begins with a family at dinner and the son and daughter sharing the news of their appraisals and promotion at the office. The daughter then hands over a folded paper to her mother, who reads a long bucket list including travel to Switzerland, learning a new instrument. It’s the mother’s own wish list that had been put aside as she cared for her family. The family gives her a “bonus” for her marvellous work at Project Ghar. A film high on sentimentality.

Loving brew

Tea brand Chaayos’ campaign on Mother’s Day was more tongue-in-cheek, poking fun at the silly, but sweet gestures kids do for their mom on this special day, which ends up being more work for the mom. Wondrlab has crafted a very relatable campaign for Chaayos, which opens with three moms enjoying tea at the retail chain and recounting with a roll of their eyes what their kids did for them.

Wear your unique story

Amazon’s new ad film created by Ogilvy presents a progressive idea of wearing your unique story. It shows autobiographical accounts of real individuals who are a bit different — a woman with vitiligo, an old man who refuses to forfeit his youth, a plus-sized woman, and encourages them to show their truths in their clothes. Tu khul, tu khil, har pal tu khud se mil (bud, blossom and grow, meet yourself and discover) goes the lovely line. Ogilvy took inspiration from unboxing videos to unbox people and their stories.